Teary end to Ekwam’s Olympics debut as sprinter pulls up with injury

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4 – Kenya’s Zablon Ekwam suffered heartbreak on his debut at the Paris Olympics when he pulled with an injury midway through Heat 6 of the men’s 400m on Sunday evening.

Competing in Lane 6, the 27-year-old had began the race in emphatic fashion before suddenly limping before falling to the tartan.

His failure to finish the race means that Ekwam will not be eligible to compete in the repechage, which would have handed him a second chance to make the semis.

The race was won by Great Britain’s Charles Dobson who clocked 44.96, ahead of Belgian Alexander Doom (45.01) and Jevaughn Powell (45.12) in second and third respectively.