Quins' Frank Aduda in a past action against Nondies' Boniface Aujuwi. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

Quins beat KCB to clinch Ingo 7s in thriller final

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4 – Kenya Harlequin are the new Ingo 7s champions after beating Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 17-12 in sudden death in a thrilling final at the Kakamega Showground on Sunday evening.

Lucky Dewald put the ball over the white chalk in extra time, both teams having tied 12-12 in regulation time.

Elvis Olukusi put the defending National Sevens Circuit (NSC) champions in the front seat with the first try in the first minute — Levy Amunga converting between the posts for a 7-0 lead.

Olukusi then went over the try line for his second of the match, although Amunga was unsuccessful with the extras.

Quins then salvaged some pride heading into the second half, courtesy of Albert Alela’s try as Amon Wamalwa converted successfully to reduce the deficit 12-7 going into the dressing room.

With KCB seemingly destined for the win, Brian Ratila’s try at the death ensured that fans would still be waiting a little longer to find out the winner of the Ingo 7s.

Up stepped Dewald whose try in the third minute of extra time ensured Quins would be travelling back to Nairobi a happy lot, having lost the Christie 7s final to Kabras Sugar last weekend.

On their way to the final, KCB had beaten hosts Kabras Sugar 12-7 in the semis whereas Quins dismissed Nakuru RFC 21-7 at the same stage of the competition.

The sugar millers atoned for their defeat with a 22-7 win over Wanyore as Catholic University Monks continued their impressive run from last weekend with a 26-10 victory over Masinde Muliro University in the fifth-place playoff final.

In a battle of the varsities, Strathmore University Leos beat Kenyatta University Blak Blad 19-14 to hoist the Challenge Cup trophy.

Homeboyz RFC thrashed Mwamba RFC 34-0 to clinch 13th place.

With the second leg of the National Sevens Circuit (NSC) done and dusted, attention now shifts to Kisumu for the Dala 7s on August 17-18 at the Mamboleo Stadium.

