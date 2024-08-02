Olympics: Mercurial Kipyegon leads Kenyan duo into 5,000m final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Double world champion Faith Kipyegon comfortably cruised into victory in her loaded 5,000m heat at the Olympic Games in Paris, leading compatriot Margaret Chelimo into the final.

They were joined by world silver medalist Beatrice Chebet who also easily won heat two to also make the final.

Kipyegon clocked 14:57.56 to win the heat ahead of defending champion Sifan Hassan who stormed from the back of the leading nine to the line to come home second while Margaret Chelimo finished in fourth place to also earn a place in the final.

“It was really strong heat but I am thankful I have managed to have a ticket to the final. I am looking forward and hope to do the best,” Kipyegon said after the race.

She added; “It was really hot and a strong field, so I needed to measure up the pace and I am looking forward to doing well in the final.”

Chelimo was also delighted to have made the final. “I am happy to make the final. That was the first step. I am also delighted that we have made it as Team Kenya. I was feeling nervous especially because of the loaded field but at the end, I achieve my target.”

It was a measured performance from the Kenyan duo in a loaded field that had defending champion Hassan as well as world record holder Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia, who also earned a place in the final after finishing fifth.

The field stuck together for long parts of the race, but it broke down to nine with four laps to go. Kipyegon stuck in the middle of the pack but at the bell, she began to make her move with compatriot Chelimo also keeping in tow.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kipyegon strode up in the final lap and ensured, just for confidence, she was safely in first spot to send a message to the rest of the field, that she means business.

In the second heat, the script was the same, but Chebet ensured, just like Kipyegon, she took victory when she kicked in the final lap to clock 15:00.73 for the win.