FIM-backed MXGP Academy comes to Kenya this weekend

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Kenya will host the MXGP Academy for the first time on the weekend of August 2-4.

The MXGP Academy is a worldwide project started 2015 in collaboration with MTC (the Motocross Training Club), the FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) and the local FMNs (national motorsport federations) – including the Motorcycle Sports Federation of Kenya.

The aim of this program is to attract and retain talented Motocross riders, through various educational programs, MX skills training and training camps.

This program aims to help young Motocross riders and also advanced talented athletes, with a good and constructive approach to their career in this sport. The educational part is crucial for future success of Motocross and in attracting and retaining young talent from all over the world.

The priority for Kenya is building and equipping a pool of qualified trainers who can then develop skilled and competitive riders.

This MXGP Training will be a significant achievement for the Motorcycle Federation of Kenya, thanks to the support from World Motorcycle Governing body – FIM which is sending two of the best professional trainers for this program.

Workshops, seminars and panel meetings

In addition to the training and masterclass sessions for trainers, the MXGP Academy weekend training main focus includes workshops, seminars and panel meetings for parents, riders and Federation representatives involved in motocross.

Thus, providing a holistic approach for the development on young talent.

“We have been working to bring professional trainers to the Country since 2022 with the support of FIM”, said Renzo Bernardi, the president of the Motorcycle Sports Federation of Kenya (MSFK), “adding: “The MXGP Academy program encompasses not just the riders but the support structure around the riders – trainers, parents, and officials.”

“Over the past three months, our Federation has been in the process of selecting and equipping local trainers, parents and officials through various training programmes focused on all aspects of the sport to prepare them for this upcoming training,” explained Renzo.

Standardized training programs

“This program is focused on creating standardized training programs and a unified point system globally aligned to MXGP/MTC,” continued Renzo.

The key objectives of this initiative are supporting new talented MX-riders, especially in countries lacking connections to major races like the European or World Championships.

The initiative also seeks to offer equal opportunities to MX-riders worldwide as well as reach out to 100 MTC destinations globally by the end of 2025.

The Track Session will offer practical sessions on Sunday August 4th providing hands-on training for both trainers and riders.