Olympic chiefs 'sorry' opening ceremony caused offence - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A banquet sequence featuring drag artists in particular came in for criticism from Christian groups, who felt it parodied Leonardo da Vinci's painting 'The Last Supper'.

Paris Olympics 2024

Olympic chiefs ‘sorry’ opening ceremony caused offence

Published

PARIS, France, Jul 29 – Olympic Games organisers have said they are “sorry” that scenes in Friday’s opening ceremony caused offence.

A banquet sequence featuring drag artists in particular came in for criticism from Christian groups, who felt it parodied Leonardo da Vinci’s painting ‘The Last Supper’.

That famous 15th Century work depicts a key biblical scene.

The Catholic Church in France was among critics, saying the ceremony featured “scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity”.

A US telecommunications company, C Spire, said it would be pulling its advertising around the Olympic Games after being “shocked by the mockery of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies”.

The ceremony’s artistic director, Thomas Jolly, said there was no intention to “mock or denigrate anyone” and explained the scene in question was designed to reference pagan gods.

“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group,” Paris 2024 spokeswoman Anne Descamps told reporters on Sunday.

“On the contrary, I think Thomas Jolly did try to intend to celebrate community tolerance. We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offence, we of course are really sorry.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jolly told French broadcaster BFM: “The idea was to do a big pagan party linked to the gods of Olympus.

“You’ll never find in my work any desire to mock or denigrate anyone. I wanted a ceremony that brings people together, that reconciles, but also a ceremony that affirms our Republican values of liberty, equality and fraternity.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved