Kenyan Fencer Alexandra Ndolo Not Giving Up Yet Despite Early Exit At Paris Olympics

PARIS, France, Jul 27 – Despite her early exit from the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games, German born-Kenyan fencer Alexandra Ndolo is determined to bounce back and make her presence felt again at global stage.

Alexandra won silver for Germany at the World Championships in 2022, but now she’s representing Kenya, the country of her father Dr. Donald Ndolo.

In as much as the German-born athlete was left to rue her slim 12-13 lose to Ukrainian Olena Kryvytska in the women's Epee round of 32, the 37-year-old told Capital FM Sport that she's is not giving up her aspirations in this pleasant game of swords.

Alexandra had been given a bye in the round of 64 and was hopeful to progress into the medal bracket to hand Kenya its first ever in the Fencing category.

But her bout was so tight to an extent that the two sword adversaries were separated by a solitary point in each of the three rounds, much to the chagrin of the Kenyan. It was indeed a cliffhanger right up to the end.

“I’m sorry my bout didn’t go on long, I really wanted to do my country Kenya proud; wanted to keep on going but unfortunately today was not the day. As you can see it was just a one touch and it ended on sudden death so, we even had two double touches, it was very close, but unfortunately, we didn’t come out on top,” regretted Alexandra.

Commenting on what it felt to donning Team Kenya colors, Alexandra continued: “I lost by one touch. I gave my best. Obviously, I am super proud, and I just wish I could have given Kenyans a medal. The level of competition is extremely high. She (Olena) won a silver in the World Championships and I won a silver as well, so everyone here can fence.”

But Alexandra candidly admitted that fencing at Olympic level is definitely not “a walk in the park”: “You know, just seeing the magnitude of how everything is done here, usually we don’t do fencing Infront of seven thousand people, where, I barely could hear my coach, it’s a different experience all together, but first time and obviously happy to be in it. I want to do better next time.”

And prodded to explain if she is willing to represent Kenya a lot more at international level, Alexandra averred: “if the environment around me will allow, I will continue fencing for Kenya. If it doesn’t, you know, I have told you many times that I will quit. I wish to keep representing Kenya but only if the structures are there to do it properly.”

Alexandra, who switched allegiance from Germany to the birthplace of her father last year — had via an Instagram post vented her frustration after missing out on the first World Cup of the 2023/24 season in Legnano, Italy after the federation failed to register her for the competition.

The athlete, who made her debut for Kenya at the Fencing World Cup in Tallinn, Estonia in November last year, earlier told Capital FM Sport that the federation had also failed her.