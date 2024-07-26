Police FC in Uganda for Vipers SC pre-season friendly match

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup champions Kenya Police FC have arrived in Kampala, Uganda, ahead of Saturday’s international friendly match against home side Vipers SC.

The friendly match will be a culmination of the annual Vipers Day, a yearly pre-season celebration of the former champions to connect with their fans and showcase their team for the new season.

Police will benefit massively from the match with head coach Salim Babu set to parade most of his new players as he steps up preparation towards next month’s CAF Confederation Cup debut.

Babu’s side qualified for the Confederation Cup after winning the FKF Cup with a post-match penalties conquest against KCB.

They are set to play Ethiopia’s Coffee in the first preliminary round, beginning their campaign at home on August 16, before travelling to Addis Ababa for the return fixture a week later.

Police have been busy in the transfer market and have brought on board Jackson Macharia from Posta Rangers as well as left back Geoffrey Onyango and the Tusker FC duo of Daniel Sakari and Eric Zakayo.

Tusker also set to head to Uganda

At the same time, former champions Tusker FC will also be heading to Uganda next week, where they have lined up a series of three friendly matches as they step up preparations for the new season.

The club has announced it will play NEC FC, Kitara FC and newly promoted Lugazi FC between October 6-10. The brewers also have a new look team and are looking to firm up well for the new season.

Charles Okere has taken interim charge as head coach following the exit of the experienced Robert Matano and will look to get the team in tip top shape for the new season, where they hope to challenge for trophies after finishing second to Gor Mahia last season.