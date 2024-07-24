Shujaa lose to Argentina in Paris Olympics opener - Capital Sports
Kenya 7s team posing for a photo at the symbolic Olympics rings at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Village where the boys were handed competition kit by rugby legendary Humphrey Kayange.

Paris Olympics 2024

Shujaa lose to Argentina in Paris Olympics opener

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24 – The national men’s rugby 7s team lost 31-12 to Argentina in their opening game of the Paris Olympics at the Stade France on Wednesday afternoon.

Shujaa took the lead in the fifth minute through Chrisant Ojwang, the Nakuru RFC player piercing through the Argentine defence to go over the try line after a perfect layoff from co-captain Vincent Onyala.

Fellow co-captain Tony Omondi then converted successfully for the extras as Kenya received the rightful dues for piling pressure in the opening minutes.

The South Americans replied almost immediately via Agustin Fraga after a period of pressure in Kenya’s 22.

Fortunately, the Argentines could not convert between the posts — ensuring that Shujaa went into the break with a 7-5 lead.

Argentina came back into the game guns blazing, scoring right from the kickoff courtesy of Agustin.

However, Shujaa were not to be cowed; Onyala’s intercepted a pass in the middle of the park and passed it off to Ojwang who sprinted down the right flank before laying off to Kevin Wekesa to level the scores.

Sadly, the homeboys undid their hardwork when the Argentines similarly intercepted their pass in the middle to score their third try of the game through Tomas Elizalde.

Joaquin Pellandini then converted for the extras as the Latin Americans surged ahead 19-12.

For all the Kenyan pressure, it was the opponents who next got on the scoreboard thanks to a brilliant piece of play by Luciano Gonzalez, the Argentine legend cutting through from the left flank to put the ball over the white chalk.

With the game all but dusted, Marcos Moneta drove the final nail into Shujaa’s coffin, latching onto a cross-field pass from the left to sprint down the right side for an easy try.

Pellandini’s conversion put a gloss to what had been a fine performance by Argentina.

Shujaa’s next match is against Australia at 8:00 p.m. with their Pool C opponents already boasting a win in the tournament courtesy of a 21-14 triumph over Samoa.

