Shujaa Coach Wambua picks positives from Paris Olympic Games

PARIS, France, Jul 24 – The national Sevens team will be looking to improve on playing consistently for 15 minutes after starting off well in the first half, but deep in the last seven minutes in their two Pool B Matches they have played at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Shujaa, comprising of young players, who are making their Olympics debut, managed to give world series champions Argentina a run for their money in the first half, leading 7-5 before going down 31-12.

Against Australia in their second Pool B match, Kenya just trailed by a try (7-14) but coming to the last half, Shujaa could not hold on their agility eventually losing 21-7.

Co-captain Tony Omondi was the best player in the game against Wallabies for the coach Kevin Wambua charges, scoring a try and hand his side 7 points.

In the opening match, Kevin Wekesa and Chrisant Ojwang went over with Omondi adding the extras in one of the tries.

Speaking to Capital Sport after the second match, Wambua opted to pick on the positives that he will work on, patting that back of his boys as they look to improve ahead of the HSBC Sevens World Series comeback.

“We need to make sure that we play consistently for 14 minutes. We had this game, only a turn over cost us and 50/50 calls. We need to know how to finish off but the boys are young, will be there with time for me it’s just to encourage them,” Coach Wambua said.

“We have improved a lot, our defence can only get better. We are good as you have seen we can force errors and hold the ball for two minutes, so we pick positives and work on our mistakes.”