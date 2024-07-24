Murkomen nominated as Sports Cabinet Secretary by President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24 – President William Ruto has nominated immediate former Roads and Public Works Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen as the cabinet secretary for creative economy, youth affairs and sports.

Murkomen was among CSs who were left jobless a fortnight ago when the President dissolved his cabinet in the wake of anti-Finance Bill protests and clamour against runaway corruption in the government.

The self-confessed Manchester United fan will now be subjected to vetting by the National Assembly before his official appointment should Parliament approve his nomination.

He will be expected to take over from immediate former Sports CS, Ababu Namwamba, who was also affected by the dissolution of cabinet.

More to follow…