Spain's football league, La Liga, has been engulfed in a racism scandal after the 22-year-old forward was subjected to racist taunts during Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Valencia and later sent off.

Football

Kick It Out receives record-high reports of discrimination

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24 – Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out says it received record-high reports of discrimination during the 2023-24 season, with levels of sexism, misogyny and racism on the rise.

Across all levels of English football last season, there were 1,332 incidents reported – a 32% increase from last season and the most ever received by the organisation.

Reports of sexism and misogyny rose 44% from 80 in 2022-23 to 115 last season, having already previously increased by more than 400%.

Analysis of the language used in that form of discrimination found 64% questioned the place of women in the men’s game.

Racism remains the most reported form of discrimination, with a 47% rise in abuse across all levels last season.

Faith-based abuse rose by 34%, while 55% of racism aimed at specific players was towards those from an East Asian background.

Overall there were 395 reports of “player-targeted abuse” last season, compared to 277 in 2022-23.

Chairman of Kick It Out Sanjay Bhandari says it is “deeply concerning” to see “how steeply reports are rising”.

However, he believes there is now a “greater awareness of reporting procedures”, with the charity’s reports per incident rate rising for a fifth successive season.

“Encouragingly, we are seeing stronger punishments for racist abuse in recent years, including the toughest ever handed out to a football fan found guilty of racist abuse at a football match earlier this season,” Bhandari added.

Reported incidents of homophobic mass chanting decreased from 43 in the 2021-22 season to 17 last season, while reports received by the charity at grassroots level are down 24% – and also down 9% in the professional game.

