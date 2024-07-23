Ten footballers to watch out for at Paris Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Jul 23 – Euro 2024 and the Copa America may be over, but there is still some exciting international football to come at the Olympic Games.

The Paris 2024 action starts on Wednesday, with matches taking place in seven cities across France. Both the men’s and women’s finals will be played in Paris at Parc des Princes.

Men’s Olympic squads are made up of under-23s players, with up to three overage players allowed, while women’s squads have no age restrictions.

From Lionel Messi to Alex Morgan, Ronaldinho to Ellen White, some of the world’s biggest names have played football at the Olympics over the years.

But who are the big names to look out for at Paris 2024? BBC Sport takes a look.

Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Fresh from their Copa America triumph, Argentina are the favourites to win the men’s gold medal in Paris.

Along with Nicolas Otamendi and Geronimo Rulli, Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez is one of Argentina’s three overage players in the squad as Javier Mascherano looks to coach the country to their third gold medal.

The 24-year-old scored 11 goals in 36 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side last season as they won a fourth successive Premier League title.

Alvarez will miss City’s pre-season tour of the United States and the Community Shield match against Manchester United, which takes place the day after the gold medal match.

Marta (Brazil)

Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer Marta will bid farewell to international football after captaining her country in Paris.

The 38-year-old is planning to retire from national team duty, but after winning a silver medal at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, she wants one last shot at the gold.

In Tokyo, Marta made history by becoming the first footballer to score in five straight Olympic Games.

She scored five goals in 13 NWSL games for Orlando Pride last season and Brazil manager Arthur Elias said “she’s playing well, she deserved to be on this list” for Paris 2024.

Alexandre Lacazette (France)

Thierry Henry has selected Alexandre Lacazette to captain France at their home Games.

“We all have the same ambition, to go all the way and win a medal,” the 33-year-old said. “The fact that it’s a home Games is really going to motivate us.”

The Lyon forward hasn’t played for his country since 2017 but scored 22 goals in 35 games for the Ligue 1 club last season, showing he is still in good form.

Sevilla’s Loic Bade is another overage inclusion, along with Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is the only Premier League player in the squad.

Kylian Mbappe, who had hoped to be part of the squad as an overage player, is not involved, external – as his new club Real Madrid did not want any of their players taking part at the Games.

Aitana Bonmati (Spain)

Spain have never had a women’s team at the Olympics before but they head to Paris as one of the favourites.

The reigning world champions have lost only twice in 14 matches since beating England in last August’s World Cup final.

Montse Tome’s squad is packed with superstars, but all eyes will be on Aitana Bonmati, a player known for stepping up in the biggest moments.

After winning the Nations League with Spain and the quadruple with Barcelona this season, can the 26-year-old add another gold medal to her collection?

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Achraf Hakimi is another big name player to have been cleared to represent his country at the Olympics.

The 25-year-old will miss Paris St-Germain’s pre-season preparations as Morocco prepare to play at a summer Games for the eighth time.

While Hakimi missed two penalties in a pre-tournament friendly against French side Villefranche, he will be keen to lead the Atlas Lions to the final at Parc des Princes.

Tarik Sektioui’s side qualified for Paris 2024 by winning the 2023 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Wendie Renard (France)

Boss Herve Renard said legendary defender Wendie Renard – no relation – was “unanimously” selected as France’s captain for the home Olympics.

The 34-year-old Lyon defender will represent France at a third Games after doing so at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Renard has 160 caps for France but is yet to win a major honour for her country.

The hosts will hope to land a spot on the podium with stars such as Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Grace Geyoro and Eugenie Le Sommer in their ranks.

Fermin Lopez (Spain)

Along with Alex Baena, Fermin Lopez is one of two players from Spain’s Euro 2024-winning squad heading to the Olympics.

The 21-year-old winger only featured once for Luis de la Fuente’s side in Germany but joins Barcelona team-mates Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia in the Olympic squad.

Lopez had a breakout first season in La Liga, scoring 11 goals in all competitions for Xavi’s side.

Lopez and Baena are looking to make history by becoming the first outfield players to win both the Euros and Olympic gold in the same summer.

Linda Caicedo (Colombia)

At the age of 19, Linda Caicedo is already recognised as one of the best prospects in women’s football.

The Real Madrid forward was one of the breakout stars of the 2023 World Cup – at 18 years and 153 days, she became the second-youngest South American player to score a goal in the history of the tournament, behind only the legendary Marta.

Her wonder goal against Germany in the group stage was voted as the best of the tournament and nominated for the Puskas award.

Caicedo, who has been the poster girl for the rise of women’s football in Colombia, could play at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup on home soil later in August.

Naby Keita (Guinea)

Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will captain Guinea as they make only their second appearance at an Olympics.

The Champions League winner had a poor first season in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen, playing just five times because of injury and suspension.

The 29-year-old is one of the biggest names at the Games and will hope to add to his tally of 11 goals for his country.

Barbra Banda (Zambia)

Barbra Banda became the second-most expensive women’s footballer in history when she joined Orlando Pride from Chinese club Shanghai Shengli in March.

Banda, 24, has justified her price tag since joining the NWSL outfit, and became the first player in the history of the division to score 11 goals in their first 11 games.

The NWSL’s top scorer is heading to France with Zambia for her second Olympic Games.

In Tokyo, the Copper Queens’ captain became the first player in Olympic history to score back-to-back hat-tricks – doing so in the group stage against the Netherlands and China.