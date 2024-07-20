Coach Munala demands 100% input as Malkia Strikers fine tune Paris Olympics training in Miramas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIRAMAS, France, May 19 – Coach Japheth Munala is demanding a 100-percentage input from Malkia Strikers after a rigorous pre-Olympic training where players have savored a diverse environment away from home.

The national women’s volleyball team, popularly known as Malkia Strikers defeated local side Salon de Provence by straight sets (25-14, 25-14 ,25-14) to win their second friendly match in Miramas.

Munala wants the girls to make their pre-Olympic training count well intime for the fabled Games.

Malkia will be the second team to depart from Miramas to the Olympics village, before sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala leads a star-studded battalion of track and field out August 28. Malkia Strikers head coach Japheth Munala serves a ball during a training session at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Munala is glad that the two friendlies have helped him assess several facets of the team’s technical framework, by and large and well in time for the games.

“When we played the first match, we had a lot of issues with ball reception. We have tried to correct 50 percent of that and what I can say after these two matches is that they have good services. We are good and getting better and better by the day,” coach Munala explained.

He added, “We focused on departments that needed attention, though we need another friendly match because we will not time toget a build up match in Paris.”

“What I need from these players is just to have 100 percent of their performance, if it happens, we are likely to make an impact.” Malkia Strikers’ Leonida Kasaya in Miramas training. Photo/JAIRUS MOLA – NOC-K

The Kenyan ladies are Africa’s sole representatives at the Paris 2024 Olympics where they are in Group B alongside Olympics silver medalist Brazil, European powerhouse Poland and Asian giants Japan.

Malkia Strikers finished 12th at the Tokyo event and will be looking to make all the experience count in the French Capital.

Malkia’s Pipeline star Pamela Adhiambo said there is need to work on the strength and weaknesses we’ll in time for action.

“I can say from the last friendly that we played, we have improved immensely. We need to perfect the things we have grasped here in Miramas because in the Olympics we are going to face the best in the world.”

“We really need to work on our reception and perfect it going into the group matches. We will also need to perfect our services and ensure they working for us.”

On the attack, Pamela is being trained for two positions; opposite and outside, “I’m working hard so that I can balance the two positions. I’m excited to be at the Olympics. I believe this is not going to be my first Olympics, I would want to come back again.”

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Miramas, France-