Jean-Clair Todibo trudges off after his record red card

English Premiership

West Ham agree loan deal for Nice defender Todibo

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16 – West Ham have agreed a deal to sign defender Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice.

The deal would mean the centre-back, 24, joining on a season-long loan, with an option to buy for about £27m.

However, there is still caution as Italian giants Juventus are believed to be ready to hijack the deal for the two-cap France international.

Todibo also drew interest from Manchester United but Uefa has blocked any prospective deal, given United and Nice are at least partly owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos firm and are both in the Europa League.

Chelsea and Tottenham are believed to have been interested in Todibo but are no longer expected to enter the race for his signature.

Todibo joined Nice in 2021 from Barcelona, having initially moved to the Ligue 1 club on loan earlier that year.

