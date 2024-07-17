Kenya’s doping curse continues as AIU ban two more marathoners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16 – Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) have slapped Kenyan marathoner Daniel Muindi with a three-year ban after testing positive for norandrosterone.

Muindi tested positive for the banned substance in the aftermath of the Lima Marathon in May this year in which he finished second in 2:12:53.

“The athlete has not demonstrated that the Anti-Doping Rule Violations were not intentional. Therefore, the mandatory period of ineligibility is a period of Ineligibility of four years. The athlete shall therefore receive a one (1) year reduction in the asserted period of ineligibility pursuant to Rule 10.8.1 based on an early admission and acceptance of sanction,” the statement read.

The ban also comes with the disqualification of his results since May 19 as well as forfeiture of any trophies and prize monies obtained in this period.

Muindi’s other race this year is the Lagos City Marathon in Nigeria where he clocked 2:19:40 in fifth place.

He has won several races across his decade-long career including Pila Half Marathon (2014), Pune Half Marathon (2014-15), Warszawa Half Marathon (2016) and Wrocklaw Half Marathon (2014).

At the same time, the anti-doping entity has banned another Kenyan road racer, Judith Jerubet, for two years after testing positive for the triamcinolone acetonide.

The 2019 Fujian International Marathon champion tested positive for the banned substance after clocking 2:27:38 to finish third at the Bank of China Wuhan Marathon on March 24 this year.

In a statement by AIU, despite being offered the opportunity to explain herself, Jerubet did not respond to the three instances of communication from the agency.

“On July 3, 2024, the AIU therefore wrote to the athlete confirming that, due to her failure to respond to the charge by June 21, 2024, she was deemed to waive her right to a hearing, admitted the anti-doping rule violation and accepted the consequences specified in the charge,” the agency said.

The athlete was, however, spared the maximum four-year ban due to the fact that AIU could not prove the anti-doping rule violation was intentional.

Also falling to the AIU axe was Rodgers Ondaji Gesabwa who has been provisionally suspended for testing positive for benzoylecgonine.