Who will be next England manager?

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16 – England are on the hunt for a new manager.

After 102 matches at the helm, stretching eight years, Gareth Southgate has quit as Three Lions boss after defeat by Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

He will be a tough act to follow as – on top of overseeing England’s run to the Euro 2024 final – Southgate has taken his country to the Euro 2020 final, a World Cup semi-final and a World Cup quarter-final.

So, who could follow him? BBC Sport takes a look at some of the contenders before asking you to choose who you would like in charge.

Lee Carsley

Perhaps a left field candidate but England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley is well thought of at the Football Association.

He has been with the FA a long time and won the European Under-21 Championship last summer. He could potentially buy the FA time as an interim manager until a big name was free next summer.

Southgate managed the under-21s between 2013 and 2016 before becoming the senior boss.

Carsley, 50, held talks about becoming Republic of Ireland manager last year but opted to stay with the under-21s for another cycle.

Pep Guardiola

The Manchester City boss has long been mooted as a future international manager and a role with England would certainly excite many Three Lions fans.

Having won everything there is to win at club level with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, a new challenge next summer could prove very attractive.

Guardiola is under contract at City until the summer of 2025, but after that? You couldn’t rule it out, although his wages could be another stumbling block.

Eddie Howe

Another English manager well fancied by the bookmakers.

The Newcastle boss has long-been talked about as a potential England manager since impressing in charge of Bournemouth.

He has further enhanced his reputation at Newcastle – leading them in the Champions League in 2023-24, although they will not play in Europe next season.

The 46-year-old is tied to a long-term contract, understood to be until 2027, but it might be hard for Howe to turn down the opportunity if England came calling.

BBC Sport’s football news reporter Nizaar Kinsella says: “Those close to Howe believe he is on the FA’s shortlist, amid widespread reports of his candidacy.”

Jurgen Klopp

Another big-name manager out of work.

If the FA was minded to go down the route of attracting a name from abroad, Klopp would surely be on its list of contenders.

The former Liverpool manager is unlikely to be available right now, having stepped down at Anfield and wanting a break. But – should the FA be willing to wait – Klopp could come into the reckoning.

The 57-year-old is already being touted both for the vacant United States job and as a possible successor for Julian Nagelsmann, should he leave Germany.

Mauricio Pochettino

Another high-profile, popular, foreign manager out of work this summer.

The former Tottenham, PSG and Chelsea boss was heavily linked with Manchester United – before Erik ten Hag’s contract was extended – and would relish returning to work in England.

He is keen to become Southgate’s successor, lives in London, and his passion for football in this country makes him a serious contender.

Pochettino is also believed to not need any break from football after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent in May.

Graham Potter

The former Brighton boss is one of the favourites among the bookmakers after impressing in three years in charge at Brighton.

His reputation did suffer a bit of blow when he was sacked by Chelsea after less than seven months in charge in April 2023, but he remains one of English football’s most respected coaches.

There is a major question mark about whether he would want an international job over a club role though, and he rejected a chance to manage Sweden in the past before discussing moves to Ajax and Leicester.

The England job would surely be too big to turn down though and it is thought Potter turned down Leicester earlier this summer, with half on eye on a future England role.

Thomas Tuchel

Another highly rated manager who is looking for work this summer.

A legend at Chelsea for helping the club win the Champions League in 2021, he left his job at Bayern Munich at the end of last season, despite talks to persuade him to stay.

Tuchel, who has also managed at the likes of Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, would relish a return to English football and is believed to be open to talks with the FA about being Southgate’s successor.

He reportedly came close to replacing Erik ten Hag at Manchester United before they stuck with the Dutchman after his FA Cup win.

BBC Sport football news reporter Nizaar Kinsella says: “Sources close to Tuchel have told me that he remains interested in the role.

“However, he is not expecting to be contacted by the FA and is considered an outsider given the position of the other candidates”.

Who else could be considered?

Ipswich fans will not like reading this but their manager Kieran McKenna is fast growing a reputation as one the country’s best coaches. The England job could come too soon, but do not be surprised to see his name mentioned.

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is another name being mentioned by some, along with Middlesbrough coach Michael Carrick, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and ex-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.