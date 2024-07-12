Muchai edges closer to Paralympics history with win at national trials

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12 – The 2016 Paralympics 5,000m T11 champion Samuel Muchai enhanced his chances of a historic fifth appearance at the quadrennial competition when he won the men’s 5,000m T11 at the national trials at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium on Friday evening.

Muchai clocked 15:51.4 in first place, ahead of Eric Sang (16:36.8) and Wilson Bii (17:38.7) in second and third respectively.

The 2012 London Paralympics 1,500m T11 champion said qualifying for Paris Paralympics will be his biggest achievement considering his recent injury woes.

“It’s my dream to make it to my fifth Paralympic Games and I hope lady luck will smile on me. I didn’t perform well in Tokyo because I was coming from a nagging injury,” Muchai said.

He added: “God has been good to me. I don’t take it for granted. I call for his mercy and good health, hoping to get the slot and make history in Paris.”

While Muchai is crossing his fingers for a fifth appearance at the Paralympics, John Lokedi will be hoping for a debut at the grandest stage of his career.

Lokedi emerged tops in the men’s 5000m T13, clocking 15:35.8 in first place.

“It’s my dream to make it to the Paralympics for the first time and it’s my hope that I have stated my case,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lokedi narrowly missed out on a medal at last month’s World Para-Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan after finishing fourth in the global competition.

The 2023 World Para-Athletics 1500m T11 champion Nancy Chelangat cemented her place on the plane to Paris when she clocked 5:02.0 to clinch the women’s 1500m T11. Samuel Muchai (R) with his guide Jean Kipchumba at the national trials for the Paralympics at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret on Friday.

Mary Waithera crossed the finish line in 5:05.4 to take second place as Prisca Jepkemoi clocked 5:10.9 in third.

Whereas Chelangat and Waithera have qualified, Jepkemoi will be hoping lady luck smiles on her.

“I keep my fingers crossed hoping for the best. I know I have done my best and I shall qualify for Paris,” Jepkemoi said.

Other athletes who have booked their slot in Paris include Wesley Sang (Men’s 1,500m T46) in addition to Dedan Ireri Maina and Kennedy Ogada (cycling), Stacy Neema and Julieta Moipo (taekwondo), Asiya Sururu (rowing) and Hellen Wawira (powerlifting).

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has given Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC) three more additional slots in para athletics occasioning the trials in men’s 5,000m T11, 5,000m T13 and women’s 1.500m T11.

Speaking after the trials, Kenya National Paralympics Committee (KNPC) head of technical Joseph Ochieng said they will fill the slots based on the results from the trials.

He also explained the rationale for allowing para athletes who have already qualified to participate in the national trials.

“We allowed them to compete to push their colleagues to make the time,” Ochieng said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Paris Paralympics August 28-September 8 in the French capital.

National trials for Paris Paralympics (Results)

Men’s 5,000m T11

1. Samuel Muchai (Guide-Jean Kipchumba) – 15:51.4

2. Eric Sang (Guide- Andrew Ndiema) – 16:36.8

3. Wilson Bii (Guide-Vincent Langat) – 17:38.7

Men’s 5,000m T13

1. John Lokedi – 15:35.8

Men’s 1,500m T46

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1. Wesley Sang – 4:03.8

2. Evans Ruto – 4:08.5

Women’s 1,500m T11

1. Nancy Chelangat (Guide – Geoffrey Rotich) – 5:02.0

2. Mary Waithera (Guide – James Boit) – 5:05.4

3. Prisca Jepkemoi (Guide – Kenneth Lagat) – 5:10.9