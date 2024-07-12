Harambee Stars midfielder Abuya joins Tanzanian champs Yanga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Harambee Stars midfielder Duke Abuya has joined reigning Tanzanian Premier League champions Young Africans (Yanga) for one season after leaving Singida Black Stars where he played for a season.

Abuya and Yanga finally ink a marriage that was first mooted in 2019, when the midfielder starred for Kariobangi Sharks in the SportPesa Super Cup.

The former Kariobangi Sharks and Kenya Police FC man will now look to make further steps in his career, with a competitive midfield wating for him with the Wanajangwani coached by Argentine Miguel Gamondi.

Yanga are playing in the CAF Champions League and are seeking to make it past the quarter finals where they reached last season, and Abuya is one of the many new players they have brought on board.

Among other players signed by the reigning champions include Clatous Chama from rivals Simba SC, Prince Dube from Azam FC, Chadrack Issaka Boka from Congolese side St Eloi Lupopo as well as Aziz Andambwile from Singida Big Stars.

Abuya has already joined Yanga on their third day of pre-season training and they kick off their season with a Champions League first preliminary round tie against Burundi’s Vital’O.