Harambee Stars midfielder Abuya joins Tanzanian champs Yanga - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Abuya
Abuya
Duke Abuya introduced by Yanga. PHOTO/Young Africans/X

Football

Harambee Stars midfielder Abuya joins Tanzanian champs Yanga

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Harambee Stars midfielder Duke Abuya has joined reigning Tanzanian Premier League champions Young Africans (Yanga) for one season after leaving Singida Black Stars where he played for a season.

Abuya and Yanga finally ink a marriage that was first mooted in 2019, when the midfielder starred for Kariobangi Sharks in the SportPesa Super Cup.

The former Kariobangi Sharks and Kenya Police FC man will now look to make further steps in his career, with a competitive midfield wating for him with the Wanajangwani coached by Argentine Miguel Gamondi.

Yanga are playing in the CAF Champions League and are seeking to make it past the quarter finals where they reached last season, and Abuya is one of the many new players they have brought on board.

Among other players signed by the reigning champions include Clatous Chama from rivals Simba SC, Prince Dube from Azam FC, Chadrack Issaka Boka from Congolese side St Eloi Lupopo as well as Aziz Andambwile from Singida Big Stars.

Abuya has already joined Yanga on their third day of pre-season training and they kick off their season with a Champions League first preliminary round tie against Burundi’s Vital’O.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved