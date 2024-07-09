Bonjour France! Psyched Up Shujaa In Miramas For Pre-Olympics Boot Camp Ahead Of Paris Games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIRAMAS, France, Jul 9 – With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games gathering momentum, Team Kenya’s preparations has officially entered the final phase of preparations with the national sevens team setting the pace by being the first to arrive in Miramas.

Miramas, located south of France, is Kenya’s base for the two-week boot camp ahead of the Paris Olympic Games set to officially start in 17 days.

Shujaa, who will be making a third successive appearance at the Olympics, touched down 12:45pm local time at the Marseille Provence International Airport and were warmly received by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Deputy Treasurer, John Ogolla before taking a 45-minute drive to the team hotel located in the City of Fos-sur-Mer.

Speaking upon arrival, Shujaa player Chrisant Ojwang’, who is among the many of the players making the Olympics debut, said the arrival in France makes him emotional since the reality of achieving the Olympics dream has finally checked in.

“It’s been a long flight, but we are happy that we have landed safely, everything went as planned and we are good to go. Now we need to recollect as a team, we know the expectations are high and for us a medal finish will be great, it is possible because we have trained well, so it is just a matter of execution,” an elated Ojwang’ underscored.

He added, “we are excited to arrive in Miramas but very emotional, the problem is something must proceed the emotions, there is pressure to perform and good thing is being in Miramas away from home will help us focus on our target.”

On his part, Andrew Amonde, the Strength and Conditioning coach outlined that Miramas is very crucial to the team because it will enable the them have ample preparations as it is the final phase of training.

“There is a lot to expect from these boys, they are motivated to finish their preparations here in Miramas and then go to the Olympics in Paris do the business,” Amonde, the two-time Olympian told Capital Sport upon arrival in Marseille.

“The boys have been putting in a lot of effort throughout the journey, the sacrifices they made, being away from their families, this is the time that they need to bring their heads together and get something out of it because it will be a big deal for them and it is possible, the few days we are in Miramas is to make sure we correct everything and put them in the mindset to go and perform,” Amonde, the former Kenya 7s skipper said.

-Reality checking in-

With only two players; co-captain Vincent Onyala and Herman Humwa being the only players to be at the Olympics, the excitement is already building in the team especially after touching down in France.

“From when we left home yesterday and we have arrived here today, everybody has just changed, the reality is now checking in, the work is already done now is just to go out and perform, they are excited to be here in France because most of them it is the first time at the Olympics, so it is a different challenge, we have told them it will be a big one for them,” Amonde said.

Ogolla outlined that the National Olympic Committee of Kenya has given the team ample preparations and the pre-Olympics camp is important for the purposes of acclimatization.

“Everything is set, this being the last part of preparations before the Games, as NOC-K with all the stakeholders we have done the much we could. The support we have gotten from the government and the sponsors, we have prepared this team in a way that has never been done before,” Ogolla explained.

“The morale is high, the technical support from various experts which I believe has really helped the teams prepare well, now Miramas being the last phase of preparations we need to make sure that the focus is there all they need is provided for so that they can be able to perform as expected,” Ogolla added.

“Acclimatization is key in preparations, training away from home you avoid a lot pf destruction, it makes the team concentrate on training.”

While in camp, the team will have nothing to worry about as far as food is concerned since Kenyan delicacy will be at their disposal.

“We have brought in Kenyan food, we have ugali, we have looked for chefs around who will help in terms of preparing Kenyan cuisine so that the boys will not feel like they are not eating what is not working for them and ofcause we will get more supplies if whatever we have is finished,” Ogolla revealed.

Shujaa will take a two-day rest to shake off the jet lag before embarking on an intensified training.

The official opening of the Team Kenya Miramas camp will be on Friday, July 12 attended by dignitaries among them the Mayor of Miramas, Frederic Vigouroux and NOC-K boss Paul Tergat.

Kenya open her campaign on July 24 at the Stade de France against Argentina, before taking on Australia and finish off Pool B against Samoa.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Miramas, France-