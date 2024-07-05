Odibets awards first batch of Omoka na Euro promo winners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Odibets has awarded winners of the Omoka na Euro promotion as the tournament entered quarter finals.

The event held at the betting firm’s offices, saw participants win motorbikes.The winners include Peter Mosoti, Samwel Ewoi, Kennedy Nganga, Robert Kibara, Stephen Omondi, and Degracious Ojiambo.

On the other hand; Anthony Fuchaka, Emmanuel Karani, Korir Richard, Francis Ndululu, Daniel Oduor, Samuel Ongoki, Fred Nyagado, and Newton Mutisya won phones from participating in the challenge.

The event was graced by Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai, Head of Marketing Ben Murithi and a host of Influencers including Terence, Tom Daktari, Mbote Njogu among others.

“We are very happy to be awarding these motorbikes and phones to our customers. Anyone can be a winner in the ongoing Euro 2024 by participating in the Omoka na Euro Promax,” Mungai stated.

In the Omoka na Euro Promax event which was unveiled on June 14, punters have an opportunity to win smartphones and motorbikes. Customers will have the opportunity to win Ksh1,000,000 million, 20 motorcycles , and over 40 smartphones in the promotion.

To join the promotion, customers will be required to place a cash bet on at least one or more Euro 2024 football gamesusing a stake of 99/= or more. Punters will then automatically enter the draw and will stand a chance to win daily, weekly, and grand prizes.