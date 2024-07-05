Odibets awards first batch of Omoka na Euro promo winners - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Odibets awards first batch of Omoka na Euro promo winners

Published

Odibets has awarded winners of the Omoka na Euro promotion as the tournament entered quarter finals.

The event held at the betting firm’s offices, saw participants win motorbikes.The winners include Peter Mosoti, Samwel Ewoi, Kennedy Nganga, Robert Kibara, Stephen Omondi, and Degracious Ojiambo.

On the other hand; Anthony Fuchaka, Emmanuel Karani, Korir Richard, Francis Ndululu, Daniel Oduor, Samuel Ongoki, Fred Nyagado, and Newton Mutisya won phones from participating in the challenge.

The event was graced by Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai, Head of Marketing Ben Murithi and a host of Influencers including Terence, Tom Daktari, Mbote Njogu among others.

“We are very happy to be awarding these motorbikes and phones to our customers. Anyone can be a winner in the ongoing Euro 2024 by participating in the Omoka na Euro Promax,” Mungai stated.

In the Omoka na Euro Promax event which was unveiled on June 14, punters have an opportunity to win smartphones and motorbikes. Customers will have the opportunity to win Ksh1,000,000 million, 20 motorcycles , and over 40 smartphones in the promotion. 

To join the promotion, customers will be required to place a cash bet on at least one or more Euro 2024 football gamesusing a stake of 99/= or more. Punters will then automatically enter the draw and will stand a chance to win daily, weekly, and grand prizes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved