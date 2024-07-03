2024 NBA Academy Games To Return To Atlanta July 10-14

NEW YORK, USA, Jul 2 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced that the 2024 NBA Academy Games, a basketball showcase for top high-school-age prospects from around the world, will take place at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Atlanta, Ga. from Wednesday, July 10 – Sunday, July 14.

The fifth edition of the NBA Academy Games will feature eight teams: four teams of top prospects from the league’s academies in Australia, Mexico and Senegal, a select team comprised of top prospects from outside the U.S., and three Nike EYBL teams – All Iowa Attack (Iowa), Howard Pulley (Minn.) and MOKAN Elite (Mo.).

Linked here are the rosters of the participating teams (rosters are subject to change).

The event will include team practices, life-skills sessions centered on player pathway education, and 24 exhibition games that will culminate with a single-elimination tournament and championship game.

In addition to being open to NBA team personnel, the event will be held during an NCAA live recruiting period and will be open to NCAA coaches and scouts from Thursday, July 11 – July 14.

All 24 games will be livestreamed on the NBA App and highlights featured on NBA Future Starts Now.