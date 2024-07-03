2024 NBA Academy Games To Return To Atlanta July 10-14 - Capital Sports
2024 NBA Academy Games To Return To Atlanta July 10-14

NEW YORK, USA, Jul 2 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced that the 2024 NBA Academy Games, a basketball showcase for top high-school-age prospects from around the world, will take place at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Atlanta, Ga. from Wednesday, July 10 – Sunday, July 14.

The fifth edition of the NBA Academy Games will feature eight teams: four teams of top prospects from the league’s academies in Australia, Mexico and Senegal, a select team comprised of top prospects from outside the U.S., and three Nike EYBL teams – All Iowa Attack (Iowa), Howard Pulley (Minn.) and MOKAN Elite (Mo.).

Linked here are the rosters of the participating teams (rosters are subject to change).

The event will include team practices, life-skills sessions centered on player pathway education, and 24 exhibition games that will culminate with a single-elimination tournament and championship game.

In addition to being open to NBA team personnel, the event will be held during an NCAA live recruiting period and will be open to NCAA coaches and scouts from Thursday, July 11 – July 14.

 All 24 games will be livestreamed on the NBA App and highlights featured on NBA Future Starts Now.

Wednesday, July 10
Team 1Team 2Time (ET)
NBA Academy Latin AmericaNBA Academy Africa Red3:00 p.m.
NBA Academy SelectMOKAN Elite3:30 p.m.
NBA Academy Africa BlueNBA Global Academy5:00 p.m.
Howard PulleyAll Iowa Attack5:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 11
NBA Academy Africa RedHoward Pulley9:00 a.m.
NBA Academy Latin AmericaAll Iowa Attack9:15 p.m.
NBA Academy Africa BlueNBA Academy Select10:45 a.m.
NBA Global AcademyMOKAN Elite11:00 a.m.
NBA Academy Latin AmericaHoward Pulley4:30 p.m.
NBA Academy Africa RedAll Iowa Attack4:45 p.m.
NBA Academy SelectNBA Global Academy6:15 p.m.
NBA Academy Africa BlueMOKAN Elite6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Quarterfinal Game 13:00 p.m.
Quarterfinal Game 23:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal Game 35:00 p.m.
Quarterfinal Game 45:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Consolation Game 13:00 p.m.
Semifinal Game 13:30 p.m.
Consolation Game 25:00 p.m.
Semifinal Game 25:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 14
Seventh-Place Game10:00 a.m.
Third-Place Game10:30 a.m.
Fifth-Place Game12:00 p.m.
Championship Game 12:30 p.m
The event will be supported by NBA Academy partners Nike, which will outfit the participants with apparel and footwear, and Gatorade, which will keep the players and coaches hydrated throughout.

More than 115 NBA Academy prospects have received NCAA Division I scholarships and 25 have signed professional contracts, including seven NBA players: Ibou Badji (Portland Trail Blazers; Senegal; NBA Academy Africa; 2018 NBA Academy Games), Ulrich Chomche (Toronto Raptors; Cameroon; NBA Academy Africa), Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans; Australia; NBA Global Academy; 2019 NBA Academy Games), Josh Giddey (Chicago Bulls; Australia; NBA Global Academy; 2019 NBA Academy Games), Johnny Furphy (Indiana Pacers; Australia; NBA Global Academy), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Dallas Mavericks; Canada; ties to Haiti; NBA Academy Latin America; 2019 NBA Academy Games) and Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers; Canada; ties to Haiti; NBA Academy Latin America; 2019 NBA Academy Games).

