Golden girl Gladys Kwamboka clinches third gold for Kenya at Africa Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 24 – National champion Gladys Kwamboka earned her first career medal when she won the women’s 10,000m at the ongoing Africa Athletics Senior Championships in Douala, Cameroon.

Kwamboka clocked 34:37.43 to clinch top honours, ahead of fellow countrywoman, Rebecca Mwangi and Gela Anbessa of Ethiopia who finished second and third respectively.

This marks the third gold for Kenya in the continental showpiece, following Sarah Moraa and Alex Ng’eno, who harvested the country’s other two titles in the men and women’s 800m.

For Kwamboka, it marks her second victory in 2024 following her triumph at the Okpekpe 10km road race in Nigeria in May where she clocked 33:05.

It is also the second time donning the Team Kenya singlet, having represented the country at February’s Africa Cross Country Championships in Hammamet, Tunisia where she clocked 33:11 to finish fourth in the senior women’s 10km race.

More to follow…