Kenya drawn with England for debut FIFA U17 World Cup appearance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – Kenya’s Junior Starlets have been drawn in Group C against England, Mexico and North Korea for their debut appearance at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, set to be staged in the Dominican Republic from October.

The Kenyan girls gained the right to play at the World Cup for the first time ever, after edging out Burundi 5-0 in the final round of qualification.

Kenya went through the entire qualification without losing a match nor conceding a goal. They were given a walkover against DR Congo after the latter pulled out of the qualifiers, before edging out Ethiopia in the second round with a 3-0 home victory after drawing 0-0 away.

In the final round of qualification, they beat Burundi 3-0 away and won 2-0 at home.

Two-time winners Korea a tough side

The Junior Starlets line up before their match against Burundi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Coach Mildred Cheche’s girls find themselves in a tough group, with Korea having won the tournament twice; in 2008 and 2016.

Mexico, just like North Korea, are playing the U17 World Cup for the seventh time, and their best ever performance was reaching the final in 2018, which they lost 2-1 to Spain.

England on the other hand, will be playing the tournament for the third time, and are making a return for the first time since 2016.

Nigeria, the other African representatives, are playing the tournament for the seventh time and finished third place in 2022. They have been drawn in Group A with hosts Dominican Republic, Ecuador and New Zealand.

Zambia, appearing for the second time after their debut in 2014, have been drawn with Japan, Poland and Brazil in a tight Group D.

Full Draw

Group A: Dominican Republic, Ecuador, New Zealand, Nigeria

Group B: Spain, USA, Korea Republic, Colombia

Group C: Korea DPR, Mexico, Kenya, England

Group D: Japan , Poland, Brazil, Zambia