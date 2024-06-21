Why ‘man-mountain’ Andycole Omollo is no longer afraid of the big stage

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21 – National Under 20 rugby team player Andycole Omollo believes he has grown in leaps and bounds ever since his debut for Chipu at last year’s World Rugby Under 20 Trophy in Nairobi.

Omollo says the plethora of matches he has played in the past 12 months have forged him into a formidable player.

“Personally, I have grown too much because I have been playing Kenya Cup throughout the season…Enterprise, Super Series and Barthes so I think we are a strong team than last year. I believe we are going to bring some good results,” the youngster said.

Billed as a bright spark of Kenyan rugby, Omollo has been a busy man at national and club level.

The Chavakali High School alumnus has also been a key cog of Curtis Olago’s Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) with who he made the finals of the Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup – losing to Kabras Sugar on both occasions.

His only piece of silverware so far remains the Barthes Cup in which Chipu beat hosts Zimbabwe 28-13 in April to book their place at the global extravaganza in Scotland.

As the countdown to the World Rugby Under 20 trophy ticks away, Omollo is licking his lips in anticipation of the competition that awaits in Scotia.

He believes that they are mentally and physically prepared to compete on the big stage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Mentally we are strong because that is what we have been working on throughout. The camp has been good…we have been training with Simbas. We have been learning new things, getting more knowledge and skills,” the forward said.

Chipu will be competing at the global competition for the fourth time in history and face Uruguay, the Netherlands and United States in Pool B.

They open their campaign on July 2 against the Latin Americans before a date with the Dutch, five days later.

They then wrap up their pool games against the Americans on July 12.