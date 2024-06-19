Talanta thrash Gor as Muhoroni crush Nzoia Sugar in race for relegation survival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 19 – Relegation-threatened Talanta FC boosted their survival hopes with a 4-2 thrashing of newly-crowned champions Gor Mahia in a penultimate FKF Premier League tie at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday afternoon.

Alfred Tanui notched an unprecedented hattrick in a blitz performance that saw the minnows lead them 2-1 at halftime – Austin Odhiambo pulling one back for K’Ogalo in the 35th minute.

Gor marksman Benson Omalla pulled one more goal in added time as the 22-time champions suffered their third defeat of the season.

It was a day on which it rained goals as another relegation-threatened side, Muhoroni Youth, thumped already-relegated Nzoia Sugar 6-0 at the Mumias Sports Complex.

Vincent Otieno and Green Jackson each came away with braces for the Got Alila side as Samuel Adebowale and Stephen Bulugu added one each to secure the side’s biggest win ever in the top flight.

At the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay, Shabana continued with their hot streak, ‘melting’ Bidco FC through three unanswered goals by Alvin Chicha, Brian Michira and Lloyd Khavuchi.

Back in the capital, Darius Msagha gave Sofapaka the lead at the half hour mark against Nairobi City Stars before Gilbert Abala equalised for the Kawangware-based side to compound Batoto Ba Mungu’s relegation woes.

At the Thika Sub County Stadium, Tusker FC cemented their second-place position with a 2-1 win over Posta Rangers.

James Kibande and Eric Kapaito scored for the brewers before Shami Mwinyi halved the deficit from the penalty spot in the second half.

Meanwhile, Ulinzi Stars notched a morale boosting 2-1 win over Kariobangi Sharks in a lunchtime fixture at the Police Sacco Stadium.

The last fixture of the day saw AFC Leopards and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) play out a drab 0-0 draw at the Dandora Stadium – the same scoreline between Kenya Police FC and Bandari at the Police Sacco Stadium.