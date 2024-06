NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – The Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata came to life Sunday afternoon, filled to the brim, as Kenyan football fans turned out in their droves to push the Junior Harambee Starlets in their quest for a first ever ticket to the FIFA U17 World Cup.

And, the girls didn’t disappoint, beating Burundi 2-0 to qualify with a 5-0 aggregate score. Here are some images from that historic Sunday afternoon in Nairobi.

The fans in full voice. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenyan fans rally behind the Junior Starlets. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

FKF Head of competition and former national team star Doreen Nabwire walks the teams out. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Swords out! It’s battle time between Kenya and Burundi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

All in or nothing! – Valerie Nekesa battles for the ball. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Susan Akoth pulled the strings in midfield and was a darling for the crowd. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Comedian Wololo TV was also in the house to support the girls. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Is that Modric in disguise? Midfield queen rebecca Odato shows her prowess with a beautiful trivela. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

All smiles! PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The stadium was full to capacity. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Flags up for the girls! PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Media Personality Nana Owiti ensuring her followers on social media got minute by minute updates. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba all smiles after full time. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Members of the fourth estate were also present in their patriotic best. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kenyan women footballers in the stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Harambee Starlets players Corazon Aquino, Valerie Nekesa and Cynthia Shilwatso were present to cheer on the team. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kenyan women footballers were also in to cheer the girls. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The Junior Starlets team doctor also showed she is fit as a fiddle. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu