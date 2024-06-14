FIBA Intercontinental Cup global expansion peaks with inclusion of Oceania

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIES, Switzerland, Jun 14 – The FIBA Intercontinental Cup will reach a milestone of truly global dimensions in September, as its 34th edition will include a club from Oceania, featuring contenders from five continents for the first ever time in the history of club basketball competitions.

The NBL champions, Tasmania JackJumpers, are set to become the first club to represent Oceania in the competition, when FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 tips off in Singapore.

Another berth in the six-team lineup is reserved for the soon-to-be-crowned champions of the inaugural edition of Basketball Champions League Asia.

The competition, building on the 40-year history of the former FIBA Asia Champions Cup, is currently underway in Dubai.

“The rapid evolution of the FIBA Intercontinental Cup into a truly global competition, that now encompasses all five FIBA regions, underlines our commitment to shaping international club competitions,” commented FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis.

“The inclusion of Oceania is the culmination of a process in that direction, which started with Africa and Asia, and fulfils the boldest vision the FIBA family had when this competition was born, nearly 60 years ago,” Mr. Zagklis added.

The FIBA Intercontinental Cup started in 1966 as a competition that featured only clubs from the Americas and Europe.

In 2022, the tournament was held in Cairo, Egypt and included an African club for the first time.

Last September, in Singapore, the event expanded to also include Asian clubs for the first time.

“It is an honor and privilege to have our 2024 champions, the Tasmania JackJumpers, invited to play in the FIBA Intercontinental Cup,” NBL COO and Head of Basketball Operations, Vince Crivelli, said.

“Our relationship with FIBA is incredibly important and we continue to work with them to further support the growth of our great game, and this is also another tremendous opportunity to showcase the very best of the NBL at a global level. We remain committed to expanding the NBL’s footprint around the world and competing in the FIBA Intercontinental Cup tournament continues our work on this path.

“The JackJumpers’ 2024 championship was historic and memorable for so many reasons, and now as a reward for their success, they have a chance to bring home another championship trophy. We wish them all the best and as an entire League will be supporting them throughout the FIBA Intercontinental Cup campaign.”

In addition to the NBL champions and the eventual BCL Asia champions, the lineup of FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 will also include the champions of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), which is operated in partnership between FIBA and the NBA, the champions of Basketball Champions League Americas and Basketball Champions League Europe, and NBA G League United, representing the NBA G League.

Petro de Luanda conquered the BAL title on June 1st after defeating Al Ahly Ly in the Final, becoming the first sub-Saharan African team to win the BAL.

In September, they will also become the first ever club from Angola to compete in the FIBA Intercontinental Cup.

Argentina’s Quimsa, who previously participated in the FIBA Intercontinental Cup in 2021, will take part in 2024 as the Basketball Champions League Americas champions while Spain’s Unicaja Malaga will represent Europe for the first time, as the Basketball Champions League champions.

The four teams that are still in the race to win the inaugural edition of BCL Asia are Al Riyadi (Lebanon), Shabab Al Ahli-Dubai (UAE), Shahrdary Gorgan (Iran) and Hiroshima Dragonflies (Japan).

The champions will be crowned on June 15 and will represent Asia in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024.