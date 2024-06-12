Why tennis sensation Cynthia Cheruto prefers doubles to singles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 – Kenya’s Cynthia Cheruto admits she is a better player in the doubles than the singles.

The youngster says being paired up brings the best out of her as is the case with her partnership with African Games champion Angella Okutoyi.

“For me I like playing doubles more than singles…I have more confidence than when I am playing the singles. In doubles, there are usually two of you and because most of the times I play with Angella and I trust her so I am more confident,” Cheruto said.

The duo gave Kenya a hard-earned 2-1 win over Tunisia on Day Two of the Billie Jean King Cup, excelling 6-2 6-3 in a feisty encounter on Tuesday afternoon.

Cheruto waxed lyrical over Okutoyi, describing the 2022 Wimbledon Open doubles junior champion as the perfect ‘partner in crime’ as far as the doubles are concerned.

“It is a motivation playing with her…we know each other quite well. Her serves are really good and then I am always ready to poach,” she said.

The youngster continued her slaloming run at the competition when she defeated Burundi’s Hoziane Kitambala 6-4 6-1 on Wednesday morning at the Nairobi Club.

It was a much-improved singles performance from Tuesday when she went down 2-6 4-6 to Tunisia’s Ranim Rassil at the same venue.

Cynthia Cheruto is congratulated by Angella Okutoyi after her win over Burundi’s Hoziane Kitambala. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

“My match was good…I am happy I won the first game. I was 3-0 down in the first set but I worked my best. Today, my serves were going in. My teammates and coach were supporting even when I was down,” she reflected.

It was the third time Cheruto was performing the forerunner role for Kenya at the continental competition, following Monday’s match against Anna Chan Kwai Siong.

She believes her mental fortitude has improved ever since.

“On Monday, I was under a lot of pressure. I couldn’t even hold the racket well because my hands were shaking but on Day Two it came down. Now, I am used to it (playing first),” Cheruto said.

With a sizzling tie against fourth seed Nigeria on Thursday, Cheruto admits their eyes remains trained on a spot in Group II of the Billie Jean King Cup.

“For us, we are ready to face whatever comes our way. Getting promoted to Group II would be the best thing for us seeing as it would be our first time,” she said.