More problems for Cherono as 2019 Chicago Marathon champ charged with tampering

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 – The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged the 2019 Chicago Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono with tampering.

Cherono was provisionally suspended in July 2022 after he tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine.

In a statement on Wednesday, the anti-doping body confirmed that the two-time Amsterdam Marathon champion has been charged with tampering.

Tampering occurs when an accused athlete attempts to interfere or prevent a doping control officer from discharging their duties.

An athlete can also be ruled guilty of tampering when they intimidate a potential witness or provide fraudulent information pertaining to the investigation of their doping offences.

Altering information on a bottle containing samples or adding a foreign substance to it may also amount to tampering.

Cherono was one of the most esteemed road runners from Kenya at the time of his suspension, reigning supreme in various road races.

His last race was the Boston Marathon in April 2022 where he clocked 2:07:21 to finish second.