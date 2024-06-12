Destination Douala: AK name team for Africa Athletics Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 – After close to a month of uncertainty and speculation, Athletics Kenya (AK) have finally named a team of 59 to represent the country at next week’s Africa Athletics Senior Championships in Douala, Cameroon.

The team — made up of 33 male and 26 female athletes — feature experienced heads as well as debutants on the international scene.

It includes the 2022 World 5000m silver medalist Stanley Waithaka, African Games 1500m champion Mary Ekiru Nyaruai — and her male counterpart, Brian Komen — Africa 5000m champion Caroline Nyaga, former national 100m record holder Mark Otieno and the 2021 World Under 20 3000m champion Teresiah Gateri. The team will be led by Mr. Stephen Mugea Etyang, chairman AK NPS and head coach Mr. Julius Kirwa.

The team will report for residential training camp on Thursday 13th June 2024.

In a statement, the federation directed all the selected athletes to report to its Riadha House headquarters by 3 pm on Thursday before they commence residential training on the same day.

The championships will double as a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.