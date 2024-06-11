Tactically disciplined Harambee Stars claw point off Ivory Coast - Capital Sports
Teddy Akumu challenges Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Tactically disciplined Harambee Stars claw point off Ivory Coast

Published

LILONGWE, Malawi, Jun 11 – Harambee Stars put up a tactically disciplined performance Tuesday evening, holding Ivory Coast to a barren draw at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on match day four of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Stars became the first team in Group F to pick a point off the African champions, who had been on a run of three straight wins without conceding a goal.

The Kenyan boys had some very good chances to score and potentially win the game, but couldn’t land the ball in the net while the Ivorians themselves could have won it with five minutes to go, but substitute Oumar Diakite hit the crossbar.

Kenya remains third in the group on five points while the Ivorians move to 10 on top.

-More to follow

