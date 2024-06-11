Cheruto overcomes setback to engineer doubles win in Billie Jean King Cup - Capital Sports
Kenya's Cynthia Cheruto in action at the Billie Jean King Cup. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Tennis

Cheruto overcomes setback to engineer doubles win in Billie Jean King Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 11 – Kenya’s Cynthia Cheruto is impressed by the way she bounced back from a disappointing start to lead the country to victory over Tunisia at the Billie Jean King Cup Group III.

The youngster lost 2-6 4-6 to Tunisia’s Ranim Rassil in her singles match at the Nairobi Club on Tuesday morning but admits it was a lesson well learnt.

“I feel so good…even if I lost my first match in the morning, it was a singles and a tough match. I did all I could to win it but it was never to be. In the doubles, I put more effort and worked on my serves and everything went well,” Cheruto said.

Cheruto joined hands with African Games champion Angella Okutoyi to dispatch Rassil and her fellow countrywoman, Chiraz Bechri, 6-2 6-3 in their doubles match at the same venue in the afternoon.

Cynthia Cheruto in action at the Billie Jean King Cup. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

She disclosed that playing with the 2022 Wimbledon Open doubles junior champion has a calming effect on her.

“I trust her whenever we are paired in the doubles. I always enjoy playing alongside her because of her shots…forehand, backhand and serve…so I am always confident when playing with her,” Cheruto said.

The youngster began her campaign with a 6-3 6-1 win over Mauritius’ Anna Chan Kwai Siong at the same venue on Monday morning.

Cheruto, also part of Team Kenya at last year’s edition of the same competition, says she is gaining experience in the larger scheme of things.

She is expected to feature on Wednesday when the hosts face Burundi.

