Kabras Sugar rub salt in KCB wounds with fourth Enterprise crown

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Defending champions Kabras Sugar outclassed archrivals Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) RFC 32-20 to clinch their fourth successive Enterprise Cup crown in an end-to-end final at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday evening.

After a brief stoppage to the game — due to a pitch invasion by two playful dogs — the match got going with the sugar millers drawing first blood, Ntabeni Dukisa converting between the posts for a 7-0 lead.

The five-time Enterprise Cup champions responded in kind soon after via Elvis Namusasi’s penalty kick.

However, Dukisa magical right boot extended Kabras’ lead via a penalty kick before Namusasi came up big once again with his second successful penalty of the match. Kabras Sugar’s Ntabeni Dukisa (R) in action against KCB during the Enterprise Cup final. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The Dukisa v Ntabeni duel eventually titled in favour of the former who stepped up at the edge of halftime to score his second penalty kick, putting coach Carlos Katywa’s charges in a 13-6 lead going into the break.

Dukisa picked up from where he had left off in the first half, going over for the Kakamega-based side in the second half before dusting himself to add the extras. Kabras Sugar and KCB players in a scrum. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The bankers, looking for their first win of the year over the sugar millers, got their first try through Shaban Ahmed, with a successful conversion by Festus Shiasi.

The defending champions, however, extended their lead to 25-13 courtesy of their third try of the game although the conversion was unsuccessful. Kabras Sugar fans celebrate during the match. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

KCB threatened a comeback with their second try of the game, Levy Amunga converting between the posts for a 32-25 score.

However, any such hopes were snuffed out when Kabras scored their fourth try of the game, which was successfully converted to all but confirm their fourth successive crown since 2019.

Their win put them in an exclusive club — that includes record champions Nondies, Eldoret and Impala — as the only ones to win four titles in a row.