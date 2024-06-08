Inaugural Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Women’s Premier League to start at Ruaraka Grounds

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – A game-changing moment for women’s cricket is in the offing as the inaugural Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) T10 League heads to Ruaraka Sports ground.

The League has attracted players from around the country with matches programmed to treat spectators to some exhilarating displays on Saturday and Sunday.

NPCA Women’s Rep Bhavisha Shah sounded quick febrile in the run up to the weekend’s fixtures.

“This is actually the first time NPCA women’s league is taking place and we are all overly excited for what the weekend brings,” said Bhavisha, adding: “We have 8 teams with 15 players in each squad. All players are very excited and looking forward to the kick-off.”

“Ruaraka Sports Club, on the coming Saturday and Sunday will host the initial matches. Nevertheless, the venue for rest of the fixtures will be finalized soon, as weather doesn’t seem to be good at the present. All in all, excitement is palpable that a women’s cricket League is set to transform the sport with the advent of the new concept at NPCA.”

Bhavisha and Lydiah Kaparo are the two women’s representatives at NPCA coopted into its Executive Committee to drum up support for the much-anticipated ladies’ game.

The NPCA Women’s League was programmed to start earlier in the year but was rescheduled as a result of torrential rains which have been pounding several parts of the country over the past three months rendering several venues unplayable.

NPCA Hon. Secretary Narendra “NK” Patel says the upcoming League is a huge development for cricket in the country.

“Female cricketers in the country will stick to the sport for a duration they’ll rack up requisite exposure, and it will only benefit cricket in the longer run,” NK remarked.

As the countdown continues, Bavisha is excited by the fact that most players, more so, the ones playing on Saturday are new.

Eight matches will be on the cards this weekend at Ruaraka Sports venue. On Saturday, Silver Cheetahs and Nairobi Titans will be the first teams to grace the event at 2:30. Whoever gets to bat first will depend on the toss.

In another match, Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS) ladies’ side will take on Nairobi Warriors whilst the latter will be at it against Nairobi Titans. The last match on Saturday June 8 will start at 5:30 pitting Silver Cheetahs against Samaj women’s team.

Action continues on Sunday, June 9 with South Zone Queens taking on Stray Impalas at 9:30am.

This will be followed by a match pitting Stray Panthers against Samaj at 10.30am South Zone Babes will be at it at 11:30 Sunday with a fixture against Nairobi Titans.

Silver Cheetah verses Nairobi Warriors is what will bring down the curtains to the weekend’s schedule at 12:30.

“Standards have been set and only the sky’s the limit,” quipped Bhavisha in finality. After the opening week, action continues on the weekend of June 15-16.