Stars seek to put World Cup dream on the balance in Burundi duel

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – National football team Harambee Stars take on neighbors Burundi on Friday evening on match day three of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, a match that will be key in putting their hopes for a place at the global showpiece for the first time ever, well on the balance.

After two matches, the Harambee Stars are placed third with three points following the massive 5-0 win over Seychelles, after losing on day one to Gabon.

Skipper Michael Olunga believes the next two matches, against Burundi on Friday, and African champions Ivory Coast on Tuesday next week will be key in their quest.

“I believe the group is still open because we have a long way to go. The next two games are very crucial and I believe we need to be at our best. This time we want to go out there and compete and not just participate. We also want to show that we can fight for these big tournaments which are a dream for any footballer,” Olunga said.

He added; “We have a young squad which is very hungry and I believe we will go in there and give our best.”

Burundi will be a difficult opponent

Harambee Stars players training in Nairobi

The skipper at the same time believes Burundi will be a very difficult opponent, and not just a simple game as most on the outside will look at it. “Burundi will be even tougher than Ivory Coast,” Olunga says.

“We both have the same qualities in terms of physique and athleticism and if you look at how they have been playing, they are not an easy opponent. We need to be at our best. In such games, the team with the least mistakes always wins and we want to be that team,” the skipper further alludes.

The team has been training in Lilongwe since Sunday, with the home games having been taken to Malawi as there is no suitable venue to host in kenya, with both the Nyayo and Kasarani Stadia closed.

With a home duel practically in an away ground, Stars hope that they will be on top of things to get the win. Head coach Engin Firat says the team is ready and prepared, and believes it will be a difficult match but his boys are up to the task.

Smart pressing will work

Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat speaks to captain Michael Olunga during a training session at the Police Sacco Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“We are facing a strong opponent with a very strong transition game and very fast players. We know they will try to use a lot of the long balls into spaces behind our defense and so we need to press really well and in a smart way. We have prepared well and the atmosphere since we came here is very good,” noted the tactician.

Firat faces a tough outing with most of the key players missing. Masud Juma, Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma and Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu are all out injured, and Firat, speaking after the last session in Malawi, said there are also questions about Amos Nondi’s availability.

The tactician has also not made a final decision on whether he will use first timers Zak Vyner and Tobias Knost, both defenders. Vyner players in the English Championship and comes in with 37 appearances for his club Bristol City.

Despite being handicapped missing some key players in his puzzle, Firat is bullish that the team will gather itself well to beat Burundi and earn confidence towards Tuesday’s tie against Ivory Coast.