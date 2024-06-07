Harambee Stars held to frustrating draw by Burundi in Lilongwe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – Substitute Abdallah Sudi netted an 84th minute equalizer as national football team Harambee Stars dropped a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 with Burundi on match day three of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Lilongwe, Malawi, on Friday evening.

Two substitutes had combined to give Harambee Stars a 72nd minute lead when Austin Odhiambo sent Duke Abuya through for the opener, but a defensive lapse with six minutes to go saw Stars share spoils in the home duel played away from home.

Daniel Anyembe, employed at centre back due to the absence of Joseph ‘Crouc’ Okumu had attempted to shield the ball for keeper Patrick Matasi, but Sudi went round him to pick the ball and beat the custodian.

The result means Kenya remains third in Group F behind Ivory Coast and Gabon, who each have six points, two over the Harambee Stars.

On the balance of chances, Stars will be heavily disappointed not to have come off with maximum points. They had more forays in the Burundi goal, and the Swallows, minus one key chance where they hit the post in the second half, were happy to sit behind the ball.

Richard Odada had a deflected effort come off the crossbar in the 11th minute while Timothy ‘Babu’ Ouma, Teddy Akumu and Kenneth Muguna had efforts from range well taken care off by keeper Jonathan Nahimana.

Olunga heavily marked

Michael Olunga was heavily marked but he did manage to peel off his defender in the 28th minute, but his effort at lifting the ball over the keeper went over.

In the second half, Burundi almost had a goal when Bienvenue Kanakimana ran behind the defense to pick up a defense splitting pass from Saido Ntibanzokiza, but his effort on the left foot came off the upright, much to the relief of the Kenyan side.

Ten minutes on the turn, Ouma almost broke the deadlock when he did well to shake off his defender and went for a cheeky chip with the keeper off his line, but the custodian managed to put a hand on the ball to turn it behind for a corner.

Stars kept the pressure and coach Engin Firat made his first pair of changes in the 65th minute, bringing in Abuya and Austin for Ouma and Clifton Miheso. It only took seven minutes for the pair to combine for a goal.

Austin with a delightful pass

Austin picked up Abuya with a peach of a ball and the Ihefu FC striker saw his first effort blocked by the keeper, but he finished off with the second bite of the cherry.

While it seemed that Stars would be headed for three precious points, an error at the back saw Sudi beat Anyembe for power before scoring.

Stars were desperate and they piled balls upfront. On the bench, Firat made another change, pulling out Austin for Omalla, much to the chagrin of the midfielder who created the goal. Odhiambo walked off the pitch shaking his head, clearly unimpressed with the decision to haul him off.

Despite concerted efforts, the boys couldn’t get a second goal.

Stars will now shift their attention to a tougher assignment on Tuesday when they take on African champions at the same venue.