Trouble at Kisumu RFC as financial woes grapple lakeside team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 – Uncertainty and despair compounds top rugby side Kisumu RFC as financial challenges continue to grapple the lakeside team ahead of the National Sevens Circuit (NSC) and 2024/25 Kenya Cup season.

A member of the team, who wished not to be named, reveals that players and coaches have not received their playing and training allowances — as well as bonuses — for the last five matches.

“There was mismanagement of funds and by the time the season ended, the pending allowances had not been paid. The coaches have also not been paid. Rumours have it that there are a few individuals who are hindering the growth of the club,” the source intimated.

With just over a month until the start of NSC, the anonymous tip further indicates that players are training by themselves even as the management is yet to outline the preparations for the competition.

“We have started training on our own personal initiative…from the senior players. One of the players has stepped in as the coach whereas another one as the strength and conditioning coach,” the source said.

Responding to the allegations, the club vice-chair Gabriel Elizaro, admitted the team is in a cash crunch due to lack of sponsorship.

He added that the players and coaches have been notified of the situation and made to understand that all allowances will be cleared once sponsorship is secured.

“Allowances are to be paid subject to availability of funds. We are a community club and do not have sponsors. Players have been promised that once we secure sponsorship, the first order of business is to pay all the pending allowances,” Elizaro said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He revealed that the club’s impressive run in last season’s Kenya Cup was not smooth-sailing, with the management forced to fork out funds from their pockets to cater for expenses.

“We have been paying the players’ training and matchday allowances. Some of the funds have come from our own pockets, with some from wellwishers. If you look at last season’s Kenya Cup, seven out of our 11 matches were away games. Kisumu RFC spends the highest on transport because we travelled the farthest,” Elizaro said.

The former Kisumu RFC player further bemoaned the current struggles of community rugby clubs in the country, noting that financial troubles are not exclusive to the lakeside team but also others.

Regardless, Elizaro said Kisumu remain focused on next season’s Kenya Cup, adding that their sole objective is to make the playoffs.

“The plan is for the team to participate in Sevens Circuit, which will be using to prepare our backs for the Kenya Cup. Our objective remains to make the playoffs next season,” he said.

Kisumu finished 10th in the concluding Kenya Cup season, with Catholic Monks and Homeboyz RFC relegated to the Championship.