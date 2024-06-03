Seven Maruti Marble players drafted in Ghanshyam Tournament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – As cricket fans eagerly await the highly anticipated Ghanshyam Ten10 Cricket Tournament, the stage is set for an exhilarating competition featuring some of the finest local talents and international stars.

Teams are preparing to battle it out for ultimate glory in the inaugural tournament to be held at the Cutchi Leva grounds.

On Sunday, the curtains came down on the annual Cutchi Leva Six-A-Side Cricket Tournament, where Indian club Maruti Marble emerged victorious with a 12-run win over Stay Lions.

Fans were left asking for more from the young Indian club side, who displayed impressive skills that have made them players to watch in the upcoming Ten10 tournament.

The seven players from Maruti Marble who have been drafted to play in the Ghanshyam Tournament, set to bowl off this weekend, have already made a mark.

Their performance with both bat and ball, and their outstanding fielding, particularly in defending low scores, has been commendable.

In the semifinal against Swamibapa, they defended a total as low as 40 runs, showcasing their resilience and teamwork.

“These boys are good to watch. They are fighters on the pitch and always work for each other. They are a good addition to the tournament and I am sure our boys will learn a lot from them,” said Sikh Union coach David Tikolo.

Maruti Marble captain Kishan Varsani expressed his excitement, saying, “It’s such a cheerful and memorable experience for us. Despite winning, I think we have witnessed some good pieces of cricket. I hope we will be seeing more and more of it in the upcoming Ten10 tournament.”

Each of the seven players from Maruti Marble has been drafted into a team for the two-week tournament organized by the East Africa Satsang Swaminarayan Temple:

Kishan Varsani will turn up for Ghanshyam Mavericks, Shantilal Ragwani will play for Mombasa Cement Giants while Avnish Kerai is drafted by Maasai Warriors.

Hiren Kerai will join Mahadev Strikers with Surya Rabadia playing for Fearless Fighters. Dhruvam Patel is set to represent Ndovu Crushers.

The seven Maruti Marble players will be among the other 16 foreign players confirmed for the tournament.

This includes eight Test players and eight Ranji Trophy players. The Ranji players are as follows:

Jay Gohil (Mahadev Strikers), Aezaz Kothariya (Fearless Fighters), Samarth Vyas (Ayodhya Warriors)

Chiraq Sisodiya (Maasai Warriors), Sammar Gajjar (Ghanshyam Mavericks), Ansh Gosai (Mombasa Cement Giants), Parth Chauhan (Ndovu Crushers), Yuvraj Chudasama (Hari OM)

“With such a diverse and talented lineup, the Gyhnmsham Ten10 Cricket Tournament promises to be a thrilling event, bringing together top cricketing talents from around the world. Fans can look forward to a spectacular display of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship at the Cutchi Leva grounds in Nairobi West from June 8th to June 22nd,” Tikolo said.