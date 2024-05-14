Olunga scores twice to send Al Duhail to Emir Cup semis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga scored twice, with former Liverpool man Philipe Coutinho adding the other to aid his club AL Duhail into the semi-finals of the Emir Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win over Al Arabi.

With the league title having slipped away from their grasp after a hugely disappointing sixth place finish, Duhail are seeking to finish the season with a trophy at least, and the Cup victory gave them some hope.

They however had a poor start against Al Arabi, as Tuinisian international Youssef Msakni had given the side a fourth minute lead in the game.

However, Olunga levelled scores for his side with a neat header off a cross on the left by skipper Almoez Ali. However, just two minutes later, Arabi re-took the lead, Msakni adding his second of the day.

Duhail however battled and Coutinho levelled matters in the 24th minute when he controlled the ball inside the box for a cool finish after skipper Ali’s shot from the left was blocked by a defender.

In the second half, Duhail doubled their efforts as they chose to gain control of the game, and they scored the third and what would be the winner in the 54th minute, Olunga sweeping home a cross from the right on his weaker right foot.

The Kenyan skipper said he was delighted to see his side collect victory, and now hopes he can inspire them all the way to the title.