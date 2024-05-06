Champions Leverkusen thrash Frankfurt to keep enviable unbeaten run

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LEVERKUSEN, May 6 – Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt as they made it 48 matches unbeaten in all competitions.

A sensational 12th-minute Granit Xhaka strike from outside the box set Leverkusen on their way to a stunning success.

Frankfurt levelled through Hugo Ekitike when the French striker netted a downward header from close range after a brilliant ball in from Fares Chaibi, which evaded the entire Leverkusen defence.

But Patrick Schick restored the visiting side’s lead just before half-time when he outjumped Niels Nkounkou to head home an Adam Hlozek cross.

Exequiel Palacios scored from the spot in the 58th minute after Nathan Tella was fouled in the box by Nkounkou.

Substitute Jeremie Frimpong then found the net from Jonas Hofmann’s low ball across the box, while Victor Boniface netted Leverkusen’s second penalty of the match with a minute left to complete the rout.

Xabi Alonso’s men have just two league games remaining in their quest for an unbeaten campaign.

Attention now turns to the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Roma on Thursday, where they hold a two-goal lead.