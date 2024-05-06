Champions Leverkusen thrash Frankfurt to keep enviable unbeaten run - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Leverkusen
Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen players celebrate one of their five goals against Frankfurt. PHOTO/Leverkusen/X

Football

Champions Leverkusen thrash Frankfurt to keep enviable unbeaten run

Published

LEVERKUSEN, May 6 – Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt as they made it 48 matches unbeaten in all competitions.

A sensational 12th-minute Granit Xhaka strike from outside the box set Leverkusen on their way to a stunning success.

Frankfurt levelled through Hugo Ekitike when the French striker netted a downward header from close range after a brilliant ball in from Fares Chaibi, which evaded the entire Leverkusen defence.

But Patrick Schick restored the visiting side’s lead just before half-time when he outjumped Niels Nkounkou to head home an Adam Hlozek cross.

Exequiel Palacios scored from the spot in the 58th minute after Nathan Tella was fouled in the box by Nkounkou.

Substitute Jeremie Frimpong then found the net from Jonas Hofmann’s low ball across the box, while Victor Boniface netted Leverkusen’s second penalty of the match with a minute left to complete the rout.

Xabi Alonso’s men have just two league games remaining in their quest for an unbeaten campaign.

Attention now turns to the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Roma on Thursday, where they hold a two-goal lead.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved