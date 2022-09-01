Legendary Tergat nostalgic after induction into Memorial Hall of Fame

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, SEP 1 – Five-time World Cross Country champion Paul Tergat says he enjoyed sweet memories of going back to Brussels, the scene where he clocked a World record of 26:27.85 in the men’s 10,000m, 25 years ago.

The National Olympic Committee Kenya (NOC-K) chief was one of two Kenyans – the other being world 3000m (indoor and outdoor) World Record holder Daniel Komen – who were inducted into the Allianz Memorial Van Dame Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

“The memories that flood back as I was inducted into the hall of fame in Brussels, a place I set my 10,000m World Record 25 years ago. Momentous,” Tergat said.

Fifteen athletes, who have previously shone in the race, were feted during the gala, which is a curtain raiser for Friday’s penultimate leg of the Diamond League, to be held in the Belgian capital.

The other African to be inducted to the hall of fame was World 1500m men’s Record holder Hicham El Guerrouj of Morocco. Paul Tergat competes in a past race

Tergat, who also set a new Half Marathon World Record of 59:17 in Milan in 1998, was excited at reconnecting with his peers, some of who he came up against during his running years.

“Standing tall 25 years down the line after career landmark achievements at the Memorial Van Dame Golden League. Such a delight to meet up again in Brussels for a special night of celebrations,” he said.

-Final touches for Brussels Diamond League-

As Tergat and Co. were savouring and recollecting their past experiences in the game, Kenyans who will be in action on Friday evening were putting the final touches to their preparations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mary Moraa celebrates after winning the women’s 800m Commonwealth Games title. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

One of them is Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa who is hopeful of bettering her personal best of 50.84 in the women’s 400m.

“Refuelling…Brussels looks nice. Book a date with me tomorrow night. The women’s 400m will be lit. I hope to shave off some microseconds from my personal best of 50.84 seconds,” the World 800m bronze medalist said.

She will be up against an experienced line-up that comprises the Jamaican duo of World Indoor 400m bronze medalist Stephenie-Ann Mcpherson and Candice McLeod, who made it to the finals of this year’s World Championship in Oregon.

Of the eight runners in the startlist, the national 400m record holder has the lowest PB at 50.84, which is also the fastest she has run this season.

However, she will be buoyed by her strong performances this season, which keep improving with every race.

-Olympic champ Korir out to continue impressive form- Kenya’s Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir

Other Kenyans in action in Brussels include the Kenyan quartet of World and Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir, Commonwealth 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal, Olympic 800m silver medalist Ferguson Rotich and Collins Kipruto who will all be competing in the one-lap race.

The men’s 5000m will be equally a deep crowded field as World 10,000m silver medalist Stanley Waithaka, World 5000m silver medalist Jacob Krop, Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist Daniel Simiu, Cornelius Kemboi, Emmanuel Kiprop and Nicholas Kimeli battle 12 other athletes for top honours.

World 3000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech will lead a Kenyan contingent in water and barrier race, which includes Commonwealth Games champion Jackline Chepkoech, World Under 20 champion Faith Cherotich and Virginia Nyambura.