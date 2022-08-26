Connect with us

KCB RFC Head Coach Curtis Olago pep talk to his charges

Rugby

KCB RFC set sights on recapturing title in new Kenya Cup season 

Benjamin Otieno

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Ahead of the new 2022/23 Kenya Cup season, Eight-time Champions KCB Rugby Club will be aiming to reclaim its title with head coach Curtis Olago sending a warning to his competitors to expect a redefined side.

KCB is currently in pre-season and are ticking the boxes that they did not get correct last season that cost them the title defense when they bowed out in the semi-final after going down 17-24 to Menengai Oilers in the semi-final

“We put what happen last behind us, we are now focusing on the new season. What we want as KCB is to keep on improving, we want to improve on our game play, in our physical fitness and improve on the way we approach games,” Coach Olago said.

“We picked vital lessons during our performance last season. We have now re-grouped as a team and we know exactly where we got it wrong. We have moved on and the coming season provides us with an opportunity to remind everyone that KCB RFC is the club to watch. We are daring our opponents that we have all it takes to take on their charges,” added Olago.

Influential player Samuel Asati, who plays for the national team as well, said they are in a better place now compared to las season since they have trained hard.

He added that they want to implement a new structure picked from South Africa and said it will be an advantage going forward.

“We have re-grouped plus our technical team has been to South Africa and so we are at a better place with new structures. The Safaricom 7s and the Impala Floodlit tournament will act as a good training ahead of the Kenya Cup season,” Asati affirmed.

In April, Asati alongside other members of the KCB RFC technical bench including Andrew Amonde, Mariko Mushilla, Brian Otieno, and Brian Omondi attended a technical preparation and coaching training at the High-Performance Centre in Cape Town, South Africa.

The last season’s Kenya Cup runners up are waiting for the release of the 2022/2023 Kenya Cup fixtures by the Kenya Rugby Union.

