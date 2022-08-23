“I pray he becomes a great athlete,” Korir says after encounter with Colombian fan at World U20 

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Newly-crowned World Under-20 3000m steeplechase silver medalist Felix Korir produced one of the most heartwarming moments of the five-day championships when he was pictured handing over his singlet to a young Colombian fan.

Korir, who had just clocked 7:47.86 to finish second, now hopes his gesture and encounter with the boy will inspire him to pursue and excel in athletics.

“It is a request that really touched my heart because this is the first time someone has asked for my top…I also remember that he was crying. I think he is so passionate about athletics and it’s my prayer that the vest will inspire him and see his dream of becoming an athlete come true,” Korir, who was debuting for Kenya at the international level, said.

The young fan had been waiting patiently for the Kenyan team, holding aloft a placard on which his love for Team Kenya were emblazoned in these words: “Habari, mimi pia ni mwanariadha na ningejivunia kuvaa shati ya Kenya katika mbio zangu, ungenipa? (Hi, I am also an athlete and would love to wear a Team Kenya singlet during my races, would you give me yours?).

Korir believes his eyes were destined to land on the fan’s placard since they were many others around the stadium.

“It caught me by surprise; they were a lot of placards around but when I saw this one, I was overwhelmed with emotion. You don’t expect to come across a Swahili writing far away in Colombia,” he said.

The 19-year-old will now shift his focus to upcoming competitions as he seeks to transition seamlessly to the senior level.

Elsewhere, after clinching gold and bronze in the women’s 3000m, Betty Chelangat and Nancy Cherop have set sights on the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The two are planning to make the jump to the women’s 5000m and represent the country in upcoming major competitions.

“Our dream is to see ourselves at the world championships, commonwealth games and the Olympics. We want to run for Kenya at every competition and become the queens of 5000m. We want to continue to push each other to do great things,” Cherop said.

Chelangat clocked 9:01.03 to win Kenya’s first gold in Colombia as Cherop timed 9:098.98 in third, behind second-placed Tsiyon Abebe of Ethiopia who ran 9:05.98.

Chelangat said their success so far is down to their friendly rivalry that has resulted in mutual respect between them.

“The moment you come up against a tough opponent such as Nancy, there is bond that develops. You come to respect one another and see more of yourself in them,” Chelangat, who has been friends with Cherop since 2018, said.