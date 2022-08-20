Connect with us

Angela Okutoyi's twin sister Roselinda Asumwa feeling the gym facility at the Karen Country Club. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Okutoyi twin sister Asumwa hoping for more competition chances

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Kenyan tennis player Roselinda Asumwa is praying for more opportunities to compete at the international level – just like her twin sister, Wimbledon Open junior doubles champion Angela Okutoyi.

Asumwa said playing in more competitions will go a long way in boosting her ranking in the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

“My hope is that I will be able to get more opportunities for competition so I can build on my rankings. Right now I don’t have any competition in mind because so far I have not had the funding but I am hoping things will work for the best,” Asumwa said.

The starlet’s last competitive action was at the Billie Jean King Cup in Skopje,North Macedonia.

On that occasion, she – alongside Alicia Owegi – lost 2-1 in the doubles to Italian Kristal Dule and Albanian Gresi Bajri.

Angela Okutoyi receives the award with her sister Roselinder Asumwa. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Asumwa was this week inducted as a full member of the Karen Country Club where, alongside Angela, she will be allowed access to train at the club’s facilities.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this club and a good thing for me and Angela because we now get the chance to play against each other and improve ourselves,” Asumwa, a former ITF Under 18 doubles champion, said.

She added: “Even when my sister travels a lot, this membership is an opportunity to always play against someone whenever I come to train here. Also, I can access the gym and work on my physicality.”

Describing the impact her sister has played in her career, Asumwa said they are always in contact to encourage each other.

“Because she is not always around, we keep in touch through the phone. We check on each other and encourage ourselves to keep pushing in our respective matches,” she explained.

