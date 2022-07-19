Why Faith Kipyegon had to win 1500m world title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EUGINE, USA, Jul 19 – Newly-crowned world 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon says she felt a huge weight of expectations on her shoulders ahead of the women’s finals on Monday evening.

The double Olympic champion clocked 3:52.96 to reclaim the title she last won in 2017 in London, as Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay (3:54.52) and Briton Laura Muir (3:55.28) finished second and third respectively.

However, in the run-up to the World Championships, Kipyegon admitted that she felt pressured to measure up to the pre-race favourite tag.

“To say the truth…I had a lot of pressure. Everybody was expecting me to win and they were saying that they believe in me. So, I was running with a lot of pressure. Thank God I won and was able to prove that I am strong,” Kipyegon said. Faith Kipyegon races to win Gold in Oregon. PHOTO/Courtesy

Kipyegon had to hold off the challenge of the World Indoor champion Tsegay before eventually breaking away in the last 50 metres in her characteristic powerful sprint.

The 2021 Diamond League champion in the women’s 1500m revealed that the Ethiopian triple threat of Tsegay, Freweyni Hailu and Hirut Meshesha had been playing on her mind throughout the race.

“It was not easy…there were three Ethiopians in the race, and I knew they were up to something because they train together. But as for me I was prepared, and I knew I was strong. I knew that if the course record was to be broken then I stood a great chance of doing that,” she said.

“I expected the race to be fast…Tsegay is a very fast runner and if you try to run a slow race she will overwhelm you with her powerful kick. I am happy she raced to the front and I kept to her throughout the race till I won the gold medal,” Kipyegon added. Laura Muir (left) has now won Olympic silver and World Championship bronze in the 1500m

She dedicated the medal to all Kenyans who have supported her on the road to Oregon and most importantly, her family and management.

“I thank my husband, my daughter and my coach…my management for the support they have provided since the beginning of the season. I thank all of you for always supporting me and believing in me,” Kipyegon said.

“This (gold) is also for my daughter. Since I gave birth, she has been the best thing to ever happen to me. She gives me joy and strength to work harder,” she added.