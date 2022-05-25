Brazilian legend, the man who broke Arsenal hearts in 2006 Champions League final to accompany FIFA World Cup trophy to Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Juliano Belletti, the man who broke Arsenal FC hearts in the 2006 UEFA Champions League final will be in Nairobi on Thursday, accompanying the FIFA World Cup Trophy on its tour to Nairobi as the official ambassador.

Belletti, then playing for FC Barcelona, scored an 80th minute winner for the Blaugrana as they beat the Gunners 2-1 to deny them an opportunity of their first ever Champions League trophy.

But, Arsenal and Kenyan football fans by large will not have that much on their minds as the Brazilian legend will be in town for a better and happier cause, bringing the World Cup Trophy on a two-day tour.

Belletti won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and has been capped 23 times by the Selecao.

The former defender Brazilian is the current assistant manager for Cruzeiro, a Brazilian sports club based in Belo Horizonte.

“We are very excited to not only host the FIFA World Cup trophy but also one of the greatest footballers of all time and a football legend who played for key teams in Europe. Juliano is no doubt among the world-renowned players and football fans in Kenya can brace themselves for an experience of a lifetime when the trophy lands on the 26th of this month” Said Isabel Kariuki, Frontline Marketing Director, East and Central Africa Franchise. France’s forward Kylian Mbappe kisses the World Cup trophy after the Russia 2018 World Cup final

The World Cup Trophy Tour is being sponsored by FIFA partners Coca-Cola.

“By bringing Juliano Belletti here together with the FIFA World Cup trophy, we are hoping to inspire the next generation of footballers and hope that they can learn from his experience” added Kariuki.

Belletti began his football career in Campeonato Brasileiro Série A with Cruzeiro, São Paulo and Atlético Mineiro, being awarded the Silver Ball by Placar for his performances on loan during the 1999 season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He earned 23 caps for Brazil from 2001 to 2005, scoring once. He was part of the teams that won the 2002 FIFA World Cup and competed at the 2001 Copa América and 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup.

The World Cup Trophy is expected to land in Nairobi at 11am and will be received at State House by President Uhuru Kenyatta. It will be available for public viewing at the KICC Grounds on Friday, before it departs Saturday morning.