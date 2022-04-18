Connect with us

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu celebrates with his keeper after he saved Anderlecht’s last penalty. PHOTO/Gent/Twitter

Football

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu clocks full game as Gent beat Anderlecht to win Belgian Cup

Timothy Olobulu

Published

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Apr 18 Harambee Stars defender Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu clocked full minutes as Gent won the Belgian Cup on penalties on Monday after the final against Anderlecht in Brussels finished 0-0 after extra time.

After two hours of football devoid of scoring opportunities, the “Buffaloes” took the shootout 4-3 to qualify for the Europa League.

They collected the cup for the fourth time and the first since 2010. They lost the 2019 final to Mechelen.

Okumu who joined the team in 2019 just after the Africa Cup of Nations has won his first trophy with the club.

In his first season, Okumu saw the team finish the season in Belgium at second spot and now he has added a trophy to his time at Gent.

The former Chemelil Sugar man has been under the radar of many scouts across Europe and was also a star figure in the team’s run up in the UEFA Conference League.

Meanwhile, Anderlecht are still looking for a first trophy since Vincent Kompany became coach in June 2019, but they have qualified for the four-team championship round in the league.

Additional reporting by AFP

