NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – Singapore 7s has good memories for Kenya but that was not the case in the 2022 edition after Shujaa was relegated to the Challenge Cup where they will face Japan.

Kenya finished 3rd in Pool A after beating Canada 24-7 in its last match of the Group having earlier on lost to 12-10 to USA in the opener before going down 26-5 to South Africa in the second match.