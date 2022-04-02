Connect with us

KCB RFC's Steve Wamai beats Impala defence.

Rugby

Champs Kabras On Track For A Double As KCB awaits at Enterprise Cup Final

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr – Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar is on track for a double this season after seeing off Homeboyz 37-11 to set up a final against KCB RFC next weekend.

Kabras, who missed a huge chunk of their stars led by skipper Dan Sikuta over national team duties are the defending champions having beaten 37-7 to lift their maiden title in 2019.

At the Impala Club, five-time Enterprise Cup champions KCB RFC narrowly edged out hosts Impala Saracens 20-18.

The first half of the game did not see much action with both teams winning two penalties to settle for 6-6 at the interval.

In the second half, KCB RFC scored two quick tries to take a lead of 20-13 before the home side full of guile and efforts pushed the Bankers to their limits, scoring at the death.

Assistant Coach Dennis Mwanja admited the team made many mistakes earning their opponents an easy try but was full of praise for the character and composure when it mattered most.

“In a knockout game we expected a tough contest. The boys were half-hearted at some point. Impala came to play, and they demonstrated that today. Despite everything, a win is a win.” he said.

Captain Curtis Lillako echoed his sentiments alluding they had to dig deep to win, reckoning the team is buzzing to end the season with silverware having lost the Kenya Cup title to their rivals Kabras Sugar.

