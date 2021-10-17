Homeboyz floor Wazito to maintain 100pc start to FKF PL season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Kakamega Homeboyz made it two wins in two matches to keep coach Bernard Mwalala’s 100pc record to his managerial career at the club, with a 1-0 victory over Wazito FC at the Utalii Complex on Sunday.

Defender George Odiwuor scored the solitary goal at the stroke of halftime off the penalty spot as Mwalala’s charges picked maximum points on the road to sit third in the standings with a second consecutive 1-0 win.

Wazito will have only themselves to blame after wasting many chances especially in the first half.

The side had to make an early change with keeper Mustafa Oduor being stretchered off after a collision just after three minutes and was replaced by Zamu Adisa. Kakamega Homeboyz forward Moses Mudavadi lifts the ball over Wazito’s James Kinyanjui during their FKF Premier League match at teh Utalii COmplex on October 17, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

It was a blow for Francis Kimanzi’s side as they were already missing three first team players; Musa Masika, Kevin Kimani and skipper Johnstone Omurwa.

Michael ‘Wise’ Owino twice wasted glorious shooting opportunities, striking his efforts over the bar from good scoring range.

They came closest when skipper of the day Elly Asieche rose inside the box to meet a Levin Odhiambo cross from the left but his well angled header kissed the top of the bar.

At the stroke of halftime, they found themselves one down when substitute keeper Adisa brought down David Odhiambo inside the box, and defender Odiwuor stepped up to the pressure plate, sending the keeper the wrong way to break the deadlock.

The pendulum of chances swung into Homeboyz’s way in the second half, this time new signing Yema Mwamba buing guilty of missing chances.

Kakamega Homeboyz forward Samwel Opoku attempts to turn away from Wazito’s Fidel Origa during their FKF Premier League match at teh Utalii COmplex on October 17, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The former Bandari striker, re-united with his former tactician now at Homeboyz, had a good just chance two minutes in when he broke into the box from the right but his shot was blocked by Oduor.

He had another opportunity when a defensive lapse from Wazito let him loose at the edge of the box. He took too many touches of the ball, allowing the defense to close him down and block his eventual shot.

On the other end, Wazito’s new boy Eric Gichimu almost scored for his side when he was picked out by a pin point cross from James Kinyanjui, but his header was wide from point blank.

He thought he had equalized for his side 10 minutes from time when he headed home another Kinyanjui delivery, but the first assistant’s flag was up for offside.

The last 10 minutes were a camping ordeal for Wazito who remained in Homeboyz’s half, but they could not crack the resolute Homeboyz backline.