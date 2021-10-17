Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kakamega Homeboyz forward Yema Mwamba heads the ball over Wazito keeper Zamu Adisa during their FKF Premier League match at teh Utalii COmplex on October 17, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Homeboyz floor Wazito to maintain 100pc start to FKF PL season

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Kakamega Homeboyz made it two wins in two matches to keep coach Bernard Mwalala’s 100pc record to his managerial career at the club, with a 1-0 victory over Wazito FC at the Utalii Complex on Sunday.

Defender George Odiwuor scored the solitary goal at the stroke of halftime off the penalty spot as Mwalala’s charges picked maximum points on the road to sit third in the standings with a second consecutive 1-0 win.

Wazito will have only themselves to blame after wasting many chances especially in the first half.

The side had to make an early change with keeper Mustafa Oduor being stretchered off after a collision just after three minutes and was replaced by Zamu Adisa.

  • Kakamega Homeboyz forward Moses Mudavadi lifts the ball over Wazito’s James Kinyanjui during their FKF Premier League match at teh Utalii COmplex on October 17, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

It was a blow for Francis Kimanzi’s side as they were already missing three first team players; Musa Masika, Kevin Kimani and skipper Johnstone Omurwa.

Michael ‘Wise’ Owino twice wasted glorious shooting opportunities, striking his efforts over the bar from good scoring range.

They came closest when skipper of the day Elly Asieche rose inside the box to meet a Levin Odhiambo cross from the left but his well angled header kissed the top of the bar.

At the stroke of halftime, they found themselves one down when substitute keeper Adisa brought down David Odhiambo inside the box, and defender Odiwuor stepped up to the pressure plate, sending the keeper the wrong way to break the deadlock.

The pendulum of chances swung into Homeboyz’s way in the second half, this time new signing Yema Mwamba buing guilty of missing chances.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • Kakamega Homeboyz forward Samwel Opoku attempts to turn away from Wazito’s Fidel Origa during their FKF Premier League match at teh Utalii COmplex on October 17, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The former Bandari striker, re-united with his former tactician now at Homeboyz, had a good just chance two minutes in when he broke into the box from the right but his shot was blocked by Oduor.

He had another opportunity when a defensive lapse from Wazito let him loose at the edge of the box. He took too many touches of the ball, allowing the defense to close him down and block his eventual shot.

On the other end, Wazito’s new boy Eric Gichimu almost scored for his side when he was picked out by a  pin point cross from James Kinyanjui, but his header was wide from point blank.

He thought he had equalized for his side 10 minutes from time when he headed home another Kinyanjui delivery, but the first assistant’s flag was up for offside.

The last 10 minutes were a camping ordeal for Wazito who remained in Homeboyz’s half, but they could not crack the resolute Homeboyz backline.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved